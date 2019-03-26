Head to these restaurants in Delhi to celebrate IPL in its right spirit

IPL is currently underway and there is nothing that can beat the excitement of watching a nail-biting cricket match with a room full of people cheering their favourite team. In order to celebrate this spirit, restaurants across the Capital are dishing out special offers for people in town.

From Anardana to Time Machine, here are some places you can head to with friends and family this season.

Anardana, Modern Kitchen & Bar

Anardana, Delhi’s newly launched hangout place is all set for the IPL season with a wonderful combo deal. Now, get a beer bucket and veg starters at just Rs 899 and get the same combo with non-veg at Rs 999. The snacks menu includes several veg and non-veg starters like gobhi tikka, spicy chicken 65 and lots more. The combo deal is available only during the match hours each day.

Venue – 3, Hargovind Enclave, Vikas Marg, Delhi

Time Machine

To celebrate the IPL season in style, Noida’s biggest resto-bar has created a new cocktail menu to make your cricket watching experience more fun and memorable, until May. Head over to Time Machine for a superb cricketing experience with some incredible offers.

Venue – 2nd Floor, Garden’s Galleria Mall, Noida

Punjabi By Nature 2.0

Punjabi by Nature 2.0, is all set to offer some very special and unique deals for the match days at the restaurant. From Monday to Sunday, get unlimited beer at Rs 599. If you club unlimited beer with unlimited starters, you can get it for just Rs 999. Head to any outlet in Delhi NCR to make your cricket watching experience more fun and memorable till the end of May.

Venue – Multiple outlets across Delhi

Pikkle

Pikkle is ready with some really cool offers including complimentary starters on a purchase of beer buckets. In addition, they are giving away cocktail pitchers for just Rs 1099.

Venue – Rajinder Nagar

Lanterns

At Lanterns Kitchen & Bar, you can get unlimited beer and pizzas starting at Rs. 1099. What are you waiting for?

Venue – Rajinder NagarNote:

These offers are available during match hours.