Enjoy today’s IPL match with this easy dessert recipe

We all crave for desserts every now and then. And considering today’s times — when stepping out could be potentially risky — what better than to make them at home? One of the most delectable and easy desserts that everyone loves is a pie. And amid the pile of cake, cookie and pastry recipes, if you feel like having the humble pie today, here is an interesting sweet lime meringue pie that you can enjoy while watching the IPL match.

Check out chef Raman Okram‘s recent recipe.

Ingredients

Pie crust

180g flour

Salt

2tbsp sugar

100g butter (frozen cubes)

3-4tbsp ice water

Meringue

4 egg whites

1/2tsp vinegar

200g sugar

Sweet lime mix

160ml sweet lime juice

Lime zest

200g sugar

250ml water

60g corn flour

4 egg yolks

2tbsp butter

Method

Sweet lime mix

*Add powdered sugar, sweet lime and water.

*Put some salt and cornflour.

*Whisk and simmer until the mixture thickens up. Temper the egg yolks.

*Add the tempered egg yolks to the remaining sweet lime mixture. Add butter and whisk.

*Cover with a cling film and let it cool down.

Meringue

*Add egg whites and vinegar. Blend with sugar until you get a cream-like consistency.

Pie crust

*Prepare the dough by mixing all the dry ingredients. Then cut the butter into the dry ingredients. Whisk. Add water and form a dough ball. *Wrap the dough disk tightly in a plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least one hour, or up to three days. Then it will be ready for use. You can also use ready-made crusts.

*Refrigerate the pie crusts for 30 minutes.

*Add some kidney beans (rajma) in it. Bake for 15 minutes at 230 degree Celsius.

*Remove the weights. Apply eggwash.

*Bake for another 15 minutes until golden brown.

*Pour the sweet lime mix. Refrigerate overnight.

*Apply dollops of butter. Torch with meringue.

