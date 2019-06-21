International Yoga Day 2019: Understanding the pranic value of food

A universal energy, which flows in and around the human body, Prana is best described as the life-giving force that vitalises all matter. Food in particular is an excellent way to heal, regenerate and purify the body. The pranic energy of the foods you choose directly impacts your own prana, influencing your health, vitality and overall wellbeing.

Advertising

Food can be categorised into positive, negative, and zero pranic food. Positive substances are those which, when consumed, add prana to the system and increase the vital energy in the body. If you consume negative pranic substances, they will take away prana from the system. Zero pranic food will neither add nor take away anything from the body since it is only eaten for taste.

The list of negative pranic food isn’t exhaustive, but most of the items that falls in this category are addictive and also nervous stimulants. These include onions, garlic, chillies, asafoetida, brinjal, tea, coffee, other drugs and tobacco, rotten stale food, overcooked or processed food. Over consumption of these can gradually decrease prana from the body, especially if they are consumed more than the high pranic food.

Here are some tips to help you obtain the most prana from the foods you eat.

Advertising

* Choose foods like sprouted grains, beans, vegetables, nuts, and seeds as they have the highest pranic value of any food. They are also packed with vitamins, minerals, enzymes and phytonutrients and also assist with digestion and the assimilation of nutrients.

* Make sure that you are always consuming the freshest food possible while the prana is still active. Frozen, canned, preserved and packaged foods or leftovers are low on prana.

* Locally grown organic foods have more nutrients and are devoid of chemicals and pesticides that can kill aspects of the food’s energy. Locally grown foods are closer to the source, thus, higher in prana since they are typically fresher than foods that have been transported long distances.

* Cooking eliminates a lot of the nutritional value contained in food. It’s advisable to eat lightly cooked or steamed food as it contains more prana than foods that are over-exposed to heat during the cooking process.