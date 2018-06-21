International Yoga Day 2018: What to eat before and after practising yoga

International Yoga Day: Here are some tips about the diet plan before and after yoga. (Source: File Photo) International Yoga Day: Here are some tips about the diet plan before and after yoga. (Source: File Photo)

The benefits of yoga need no retelling. It helps the mind as well as the body and contributes in the holistic well-being. It also benefits the skin. Practising yoga regularly and under proper guidance increases blood circulation that further reflects in healthy skin. In order to promote the benefits of the practice and encourage others, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day.

“Yoga should be done under proper guidance and it does benefit the well-being and health of a person,” says Dr S Chatterjee, senior consultant, Department of Internal Medicine at Apollo hospital, Indraprastha. “Practising yoga everyday benefits physical and mental health. It also improves your skin and blood circulation in the body so the oxygenation of the cells and tissues increase. This is reflective in the improved condition in your skin,” he adds.

As much as it is advisable to practise yoga daily, it is also imperative to follow a diet accordingly in order to enhance the advantages. Ruhi Diwan, head clinical nutritionist at Max hospital, Gurgaon says that what you eat before and after practising yoga is very important. “You should not practice yoga on an empty stomach,” she says. “Have a banana and some nuts an hour or a half back before doing yoga. The fruit will boost your energy and the nuts are a great source of anti-oxidants,” she says. She also cautions not to drink water while doing yoga. “Have a couple of glasses of water half an hour before you practice yoga,” she says.

After practising yoga do not hasten to drink water. “Get your body relaxed,” she says, and advises to drink water after 15 minutes. One needs to wait half an hour before having breakfast and must be careful to avoid greasy food or caffeine before and after practising yoga. “Your breakfast should be rich in protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals,” she says. “Vegetarians ca have paneer, quinoa, besan ka cheela with lots of vegetables,” she says.

Non-vegetarians should have eggs, fruits and a glass of milk, she advises. “They can also have plain roti,” she says.

