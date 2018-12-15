International Tea Day: Chai lovers who left their high-paying jobs to sell tea

For tea lovers, a cup of hot tea is an integral part of the rhythm of life. Even though there are many variations, India is essentially bound together by their love for this hot, refreshing beverage.

Advertising

On International Tea Day (December 15), we spoke to a few people who transformed their love for tea into a booming business.

Chaayos

Tired of their nine-to-five jobs, two IITians, Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, started what is one of the popular tea cafe chains in India now, Chaayos. With over 80,000 chai combinations, the brand now operates with almost 50 cafes across North India.

When asked why did they decide to set up chai cafes, Saluja says, “On an average, every Indian drink 2 cups of tea every day. When one wants to have tea, either they have to make it at home or go to a roadside tea stall. That is the only respite available and that’s not what the country wants. Our consumption habits have changed significantly over the last couple of decades but the way we used to consume chai, that has not changed at all. Most people consume chai outside their home and that is what the opportunity was. Tea is the second most consumed beverage in India after water..it’s a huge market.”

Advertising

But the journey has not been one without challenges. Continues Saluja, “In order to run a retail cafe, one needs a retail spot. It was difficult to convince landlords. No one believed it would be a viable business opportunity.” However, he feels, “from the customer side, there were no challenges at all because people were waiting for something like this to happen. They wanted a good cup of chai they could order in.”

Chai Walli

Like Saluja, Uppmaa Virdi, an Indian-Australian currently staying in Sydney, has also turned her love for tea into a full-time career. Virdi runs chai pop-up stores at various places in Australia and has a strong online presence worldwide. Apart from selling her favourite brew, she also holds workshops where she educates people about the historical and culinary aspects of tea. “There are not many Australians who are used to having chai. In India, we have variations like the masala chai, adrak chai and so on, but it’s a whole new concept for the Australians”, she explains.

Prior to starting her own own business, Virdi worked as a full-time lawyer. Popularly known as, ‘Chai Walli‘, she took inspiration from her grandfather, an Ayurvedic doctor specialising in herbs and spices. Gradually, Virdi learned the art herself and eventually ended up specialising in it. In fact, what’s amazing is that she uses tea leaves not only to make chai but to make soaps, candles as well.

Owing to her booming business, Virdi took home the title of Business Woman of the Year at 2016’s Indian Australian Business and Community Awards (IABCA).

Chai 34

Joining the list of professionals who left their high paying jobs to start a business in tea is Madhur Malhotra, an ex-NRI, who left his engineering job in Australia. He now owns a tea cafe at Bhopal, Chai 34.

With around 25 flavours of tea available in his cafe that are served in kulhads, Malhotra’s business has taken off well. “I’m a tea lover, hence tea was the initial choice and I stuck to it. Honestly, we started with just a few variations of tea but later on, the business expanded and we introduced new flavours. The dots just joined.”

On this International Tea Day, check out these different variations of the desi chai the capital has to offer. Watch the video here:

Advertising

What’s your favourite variation of tea?