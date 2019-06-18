International Sushi Day: Sushi rolls in India belong to the American Sushi culinary innovation

If you thought Sushi was all about clubbing together rice and raw fish, then you could not be more wrong. There is so much that goes behind creating that perfect piece. Today, Sushi, which is made of fresh raw fish or fresh eggs or fresh vegetables with the vinegared rice has emerged as a versatile and healthy option that can be played around with.

On International Sushi Day, let’s understand what lends an Indian touch to the global dish. Right from the selection of ingredients and seasoning, to the actual cutting techniques, “Sushi enjoys a mix of creativity and taste,” Gaku Imaizumi, food consultant and representative of the Indian Sushi Association, tells indianexpress.com, adding, “The proportion of Japanese classic sushi is small in India”.

Though there are many kinds of traditional Sushi varieties in Japan, the Japanese usually eat Nigiri Sushi which is made by putting a piece of raw fish or fried eggs on a handful of vinegared rice pellet.

However, Indians enjoy the Maki. Infact, the Sushi boom in the country can be attributed to the popularity of this variety of sushi roll. It typically includes fish and vegetables rolled with rice in a sheet of roasted seaweed (nori) and cut into bite-sized portions. According to Imaizumi, Sushi rolls in India, belong to the “American Sushi culinary innovations which stemmed from their dislike for raw fish that was an integral part of Nigiri Sushi.

However, it is said that fresh raw fish like salmon, tuna, bonito or neta are hardly ever used while preparing Sushi and are first frozen at temperatures below -20C for a minimum of 24 hours. This helps in parasite destruction and prevents oxidisation of blood, thus preventing discolouration of the fish.

Also, a perfect Sushi is less about the fish than the rice. Draining out just the right amount of starch from the rice so that the texture is perfect is the key. It is best to wait at least 60 minutes after cooking, depending on the ambient temperature and the age and quality of the rice.