International Sushi Day: Delhi is the Sushi capital of India, says survey

Sushi, the Japanese delicacy, has its loyal following. The carefully curated and cooked vinegared rice roll with fish or seafood or raw vegetables has quite a fan base in India, especially Delhi, and a recent survey by Swiggy, an online food delivery platform reaffirms it.

Going by the data, there has been an increase in orders of Sushi by nearly 50 per cent since January 2019. Demands have also been recorded from smaller cities like Guwahati and Ludhiana.

The survey also reveals that the top 10 fan favourite Sushi dishes are Dynamite Sushi, Asparagus Tempura Sushi, Crispy Chicken Sushi, Ebi Tempura Sushi, Spicy Veg Tempura Sushi, Tempura Prawn Sushi, Veg California Sushi, California Roll Sushi, Philly Avocado Cucumber Sushi, and Rock & Roll Sushi.

Among them, people have developed quite a taste for the Dynamite Sushi, a western preparation of sushi that contains a piece of prawn tempura and vegetables like radish, avocado and cucumber.

Apparently Indians like Sushi for dinner. In fact, 70 per cent of Sushi orders, since the beginning of the year till May, have been placed during dinner time. And in case you are wondering which day they order in the Japanese dish most, well it is Sunday.

People in Delhi have their clear favourites, when it comes to ordering Sushi. Dashi, Sushi Koi, Sushiholic, Daily Sushi, Wamama, Wasabee and Number 7 -The Asian feature in the list. So, in case you need to order, you know where to reach out.