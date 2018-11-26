Feed your muscles these good quality vegetarian protein-rich food

When it comes to quality protein intake, vegetarians or vegans are often questioned about their choice of going meatless. A lot of people believe protein deficiency can lead to a number of unwanted diseases, and rightly so. Insufficient intake of protein may cause various health problems such as kwashiorkor, marasmus, impaired mental health, edema, organ failure, wasting and shrinkage of muscle tissues, and weakness of the immune system.

But does it mean that choosing a meat-free diet brings down your protein consumption? We don’t think so. We bring to you a variety of good quality vegetarian proteins you can opt for instead of meat.

Eggs

A single egg has a nutritional profile that makes for an excellent source of protein. With six grams of protein a pop, eggs are an ideal food to include in your diet if you are going meatless.

Spinach

One cup of spinach has almost as much protein as a hard-boiled egg, and for half the calories. Maximise its nutrition by steaming spinach instead of eating it raw.

Cottage Cheese

With 14 grams of protein in just half a cup of cottage cheese, these make for a good choice as well as healthy fats for vegetarians. Easy to prepare and easily available, just marinate and roast a few slabs of cottage cheese if you want lean muscles.

Guava

This tropical fruit packs more than four grams per cup, along with nine grams of fibre and only 112 calories. Add guava to your salad or enjoy it solo as a snack to maintain a healthy protein intake.

Peas

One cup of pea contains eight times the protein of a cup of spinach. Loaded with vitamin C and fibre, peas can be incorporated into your diet easily. Just add in a handful of peas to your soup or rice, or steam it and enjoy it with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and paprika.

If you want to indulge in a vegetarian fare and ditch meat, protein intake should not be a cause of worry anymore.