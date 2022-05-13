On International Hummus Day, try these two easy, delicious and unique recipes

May 13, 2022 1:24:25 pm
Hummus is a staple Middle Eastern dip or spread, made using mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. It is popularly consumed with pita bread and other appetisers. To celebrate people’s love for this classic dish, May 13 is celebrated as International Hummus Day, every year. On this day, foodies consume, share, celebrate and profess their love for this special food.
If you, too, love hummus, take a break from the classic recipe and experiment a little with varied flavours and ingredients. Don your chef’s hat and prepare these two unique and delicious hummus recipes, as shared by chefs Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur.
Beetroot hummus by chef Ranveer Brar
Ingredients
*Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp
*Garlic Cloves – 5–6
*Tahini Paste – 2 tbsp
*Oil – ½ cup
*Beetroot Paste – ½ cup
*Boiled Chickpea – 1½ cup
*Oil To Blend – 1 cup
*Chapattis – 2
*Olives – 7-8
*Cucumber – 1
*Oil – ½ tsp
*Parsley leaves
Method
- In a blender mix lemon juice, garlic cloves, tahini paste and blend it.
- Add oil, beetroot paste and boiled chickpea and blend it again.
- Slowly, keep on adding oil to this mixture.
- Cut strips of the chapatti then keep an olive in the middle and roll it and put them in the skewers.
- Cut cucumber batons and keep the prepared humus in a bowl and add some oil on it.
- Keep the humus bowl on a plate and keep the prepared skewers with cucumber batons.
- Garnish it with parsley leaves.
Chaat hummus by chef Kunal Kapur
Ingredients
For Hummus
*Chickpeas boiled – 3 cups
*Salt – to taste
*Black salt – 1 tsp
*Chaat masala – 1 tsp
*Roasted cumin – 1 tsp
*Green chilli chopped – 1
*Channa dal namkeen – ½ cup
*Garlic cloves – 1
*Mint leaves – few sprigs
*Sev – ½ cup
*Chilli powder -½ tsp
*Olive oil – ¼ cup
*Lemon juice – ¼ cup
*Chaat masala – 1 tsp
For Salad
*Onion Chopped – 2 tbsp
*Tomato chopped – 2 tbsp
*Coriander chopped – 1 tbsp
*Green chilly chopped – ½
*Channa dal namkeen – 1 tbsp
*Sev – 1 tbsp
*Chaat masala – 1 tsp
*Salt – tiny pinch
*Olive oil – a dash
*Papdi – 5-6
For Tamarind Chutney
*Tamarind pulp (Thick)- 1 cup
*Sugar – ¾ cup
*Salt – to taste
*Black salt – ¾ tsp
*Chilly powder – ½ tsp
*Roasted cumin – 2 tsp
Method
- In a pan, add tamarind pulp, sugar, salt, black salt, chilly powder and roasted cumin along with 3 cups of water.
- Bring it to a boil, simmer and cook till the chutney thickens. Remove from heat and cool it completely.
- Add all the ingredients into the mixer grinder jar and put it onto the machine and secure it. Using the Pulse mode gives a couple of blends. Now remove the top cap and add the cooled tamarind chutney. Grind the hummus to a fine paste.
- In between check if the hummus is a bit grainy, If yes then blend it again. At any point, the hummus is getting sluggish to move, scrape the sides to get the contents to the centre and you can add a dash of water or olive oil.
- Remove the hummus to a bowl.
- Separately in a bowl add chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chilly, channa dal namkeen, sev, chaat masala, salt and olive oil. Mix them up and place them onto the hummus. Place the papdi onto the hummus or serve them on the side.
