From poop coffee to puke coffee: 5 types of weird coffee around the world

Here are some of the unique types of coffee found around the globe. (Source: File Photo) Here are some of the unique types of coffee found around the globe. (Source: File Photo)

A good cup of coffee gives you the strength to power through a long, tiring day. The taste, the aroma, the jolt of energy that it brings is unparalleled (at least coffee lovers would agree). But over the years, these tiny, bitter beans have gone through a lot of experiments, some hands down amazing and others simply weird.

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, we bring to you the weirdest of them all. No matter how big a coffee buff you are, we bet you haven’t tried them all.

Poop Coffee

The Civet coffee, also called Luwark coffee, is the world’s most expensive coffee and also the most popular in pop culture. It is produced from the coffee beans digested by civet cats – the feces of the cat is collected, processed and sold.

Puke Coffee

Puke coffee as the name suggests is made out of the puke of Vietnamese weasels. The outer cherry of the coffee bean is digested by the weasels while the remaining bean is extruded back out of the weasel’s mouth. The puked out beans are then collected, processed and sold in the markets.

Vanilla Flavored Monkey Spit Coffee

The coffee beans in Taiwan are sucked by a monkey and spat back out. These beans are then used to produce commercial coffee which gets its unique vanilla flavour from the monkey’s spit.

Spicy Taco Beans Coffee

We love spicy taco beans, but the hint of it in coffee is disturbing.

Kopi Gu Yu

Popular in the Asian countries, this coffee is roasted, brewed, and consumed with butter. It is poured over the base of condensed milk and topped with a good amount of melted butter.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd