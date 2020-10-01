International Coffee Day 2020: How about some decadent coffee rasmalai tonight?

Would you like to try this recipe tonight? (Photo: Chef Karann Talwar/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Coffee lovers don’t need a reason to enjoy the brew. And when freshly brewed coffee beans are mixed with a hint of vanilla and milk, you are sure to fall in love all over again. So on International Coffee Day today, how could we not share a special coffee recipe with you? But before we get on with it, did you know about these interesting facts about coffee?

International Coffee Day, which is observed on October 1 every year, was first started in Milan where people on this day promoted to not only talk about the irregularities and complexities faced by coffee plantation workers but also called for this day to shed light upon the fair trade of coffee. However, this day is also a celebration of one’s everlasting love for the beverage, and that’s why here’s a quirky dessert recipe by Chef Karann Talwar, managing director and the gastronome chef of Kitchen Kraft Luxury Catering.

It takes just 30 minutes to prepare this yummy dessert! (Photo: Chef Karann Talwar) It takes just 30 minutes to prepare this yummy dessert! (Photo: Chef Karann Talwar)

Ingredients

300 g – Chenna or cheese curd

2.5 kg – Sugar

2.5 litres – Water

25 gms – Reetha or Indian soapberry

1litre – Milk

1 tsp – Coffee powder

½ tsp – Rongalite or rangkat

Steps

In a muslin cloth, take the chenna and wrap it up. Then squeeze it to take out the water and keep aside.

In a thick bottom pan, add at least 1.5 litres of water, reetha and rangkat. Heat and keep stirring until the sugar syrup is made.

Now in a different pan, heat up another litre of water and add the sugar syrup you just made. Make sure you add two ladles of the same.

Now make chena balls and add it into the pan filled with sugar syrup and let it cook for at least 10 minutes.

Once done, transfer these balls into another pan which has water with 2 ladles of sugar syrup.

Finally, boil milk and add coffee powder. Stir and then set it aside to cool down. Dip the chenna balls into the milk boiled with coffee.

This recipe allows you to make at least 6 ras malai. Serve them cold with pistachio garnishing.

