International Beer Day 2018: Give a twist to these delicacies with a dash of beer

International Beer Day 2018: Be it a birthday bash, a bachelorette or a wedding anniversary, who doesn’t want to celebrate the day with a bottoms up? Beer might not be of everyone’s liking, but it surely is important to those who develop a gradual penchant towards it. Moreover, beer has its own benefits too, considering one maintains a decent control over its intake.

Beer culture has found its way in the life of office-goers and youngsters. August 3 is now celebrated as International Beer Day. An occasional bottle is always welcome during certain celebrations and so, here are some recipes you can try at home.

Popcorn Beer Chicken

Ingredients

For the chicken:

450g — Chicken breast

250ml — Buttermilk

250ml — Dark stout rises beer

150g — Tempura flour

10g — Japanese breadcrumb

10g — Garlic powder

10g — Onion powder

To taste — Salt

To taste — Pepper

20ml — Sake

5ml — soy sauce

20ml — Olive oil

20ml — Olive oil spray

For the sauce:

5g — Chili powder

30ml — Honey

30ml — Stout dark rises beer

5ml — Garlic chili sauce

Method

* Place the chicken in a large bowl.

* Cover with buttermilk and 1 cup beer, stir gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour and up to 8.

* Prepare a baking sheet by covering with aluminium foil and dizzling with an even layer of 2 tablespoons olive oil. Preheat oven to 425.

* In a small bowl stir together the flour, panko, garlic powder, salt and pepper and rest of the ingredients.

* One at a time remove the chicken cubes from the buttermilk, toss in the panko mixture until well coated. Gently dip back in the buttermilk mixture and then toss again in the panko mixture.

* Place on a prepared baking sheet. Spray gently with olive oil spray.

* Bake for 10 minutes. Turn the chicken pieces over, bake until cooked through about an additional 10 minutes.

* In a small bowl stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons beer, ¼ cup honey and garlic chili sauce.

* Serve the chicken bites with sauce on the side.

Beer battered fish and chips

Ingredients

Canola or vegetable oil to fry

250ml – Belgium wheat beer, cold

400gm – All-purpose flour

125gm – Corn-starch

10gm – Salt

3gm – Cayenne pepper

3gm – Paprika

5gm – Black pepper

300gm – Baking powder

Sole river fish

Method

* Whisk together the flour, corn-starch, salt, cayenne, paprika, and black pepper in a large mixing bowl; transfer ¾ cup of mixture to a rimmed baking sheet. Add baking powder to the bowl and whisk to combine.

* In a heavy-bottomed oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, thoroughly dry the fish with paper towels and dredge each piece in the flour mixture on the baking sheet; transfer the pieces to a wire rack, shaking off excess flour.

* Add 1¼ cups of beer to the flour mixture in the mixing bowl and stir until the mixture is just combined (the batter will be lumpy).

* Add the remaining beer as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, whisking after each addition, until the batter falls from the whisk in a thin, steady stream and leaves a faint trail across the surface of the batter.

* Using tons, dip 1 piece of fish in the batter and let the excess run off, shaking gently. Place the battered fish back onto the baking sheet with the flour mixture and turn to coat both sides. Repeat with the remaining fish, keeping the pieces in a single layer on the baking sheet.

* When the oil reaches 375 degrees, increase the heat to high and add the battered fish to the oil with tongs, gently shaking off any excess flour. Fry, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes.

* Transfer the fish to a thick paper bag or paper towels to drain. Serve with your favourite French fries.

