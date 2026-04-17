‘You are actually going to make it worse’: Nutritionist says intermittent fasting is not a ‘stopgap’ arrangement to lose 5kgs

Quashing popular opinion, nutritionist Amita Gadre recently stated that intermittent fasting is not a “stopgap” measure for weight loss. “Intermittent fasting, or the big notion, is that it is just skipping meals. It isn’t. It’s eating in a restricted manner. It is eating in a timely window, but you still need to be eating well and meeting all of your requirements,” Gadre noted in an Instagram post.

She continued, “If you are looking at intermittent fasting as a stopgap to lose 5 kgs and get back to your old habits, please don’t. You are not doing yourself any favour. You are actually going to make it worse because the next time, you will find that you are losing less weight and regaining more. You will end up stuck in a yo-yo dieting situation, and that’s not a healthy place to be.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She mentioned that it is necessary to give the body a routine because it loves “consistency”. “So, whatever kind of intermittent fasting you take up or attempt, keep in mind the limitations of your work life and do it accordingly. You can’t be just changing it like one-time fasting at night, the other day fasting in the day,” she said, adding that this kind of fasting is not recommended for people who have a history of eating disorders, people with diabetes and those who already have migraines.

Here’s when weight loss becomes an issue (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s when weight loss becomes an issue (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explained how intermittent fasting could turn into yo-yo dieting or the pattern of losing and gaining weight repeatedly because of unhealthy habits. “This usually starts when someone sticks to their fasting window for a few days but eats irregularly during that time. If the hours for eating keep changing or the quality of meals varies, the body has trouble adjusting. The push and pull of restricting one day and overeating the next creates a bounce-back effect similar to yo-yo diets,” Sheikh said, adding that the issue isn’t the fasting method itself; it’s the lack of consistency and predictability.

What should people consider before starting intermittent fasting?

The first step is to find stability. A set eating window only works when mealtimes are roughly the same each day. The second important factor is ensuring that meals during this window are balanced. “A fasting plan won’t be effective if the eating hours are filled with junk food, long gaps, or random snacks. People often think, ‘I’ve fasted, so I can eat anything now’, but that attitude can derail the process,” said Sheikh.

Does what you eat during the eating window matter more than the window itself?

Yes, affirmed Sheikh, because while fasting controls the timing, food determines the results. “Meals rich in protein, whole grains, fruits, and healthy fats help maintain energy, reduce cravings, and prevent crashes. When meals lack fibre or protein, hunger increases, and binge-eating becomes more likely, making the entire routine unstable,” said Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amita Gadre | Nutritionist (@amitagadre)

How can someone follow intermittent fasting without falling into the yo-yo trap?

A consistent routine is crucial. “Choosing a realistic window, like 10 am to 6 pm, is better than attempting a strict 16-hour fast that is hard to keep up,” Sheikh said.

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Planning two or three good meals, staying hydrated, and avoiding late-night eating help stabilise hunger and mood. “It’s also helpful to consider whether you’re fasting as a habit or as a form of punishment for overeating. The former leads to long-term results, while the latter triggers a cycle of restriction followed by rebound,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.