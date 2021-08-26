Protein-rich recipe: Would you like to try curd quinoa today?

The pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of consuming a balanced, healthy diet and work on building immunity. While there are many foods that can help with the same, adding quinoa to your diet will not only make it nutritious but also keep unwanted hunger pangs at bay.

Rich in protein and naturally gluten-free, quinoa is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals which keep the body healthy. It also regulates your blood sugar levels and keeps you full for longer.

As such, food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola shared an interesting recipe for quinoa which tastes exactly like curd rice. “One cup cooked quinoa has 8 grams of protein.” she wrote on Instagram alongside the recipe.

Let’s learn how to make this easy recipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Ria Banerjee Ankola (@riabanerjeeankola)

Ingredients

1 cup – Quinoa

1 ltr – Curd

½ tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Ginger, chopped

Green chilies, chopped

Coriander leaves, chopped

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

ALSO READ | The Back Burner: Two easy green chilli chutneys

Method

*Take a bowl and soak uncooked quinoa for 3-4 hours in water. Wash and cook in the pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. Give 3 whistles or cook until well cooked.

*Let it cool down a bit and transfer it into a mixing bowl.

*Add salt, curd, green chilies, ginger, and some freshly chopped coriander leaves in the bowl and mix well.

*Take a pan and heat some oil. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves to make the tadka.

*Now pour the tadka into the quinoa mix, and mix again.

*Garnish with coriander leaves and it’s ready to serve.

“I love to eat it with a green veggie and a spicy red chilly or tomato pickle,” Dr Banerjee said.

So when are you trying this recipe?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!