Mango recipes inspired by international flavours that you must try this summer

Mango season is back, with markets being flooded with varieties of mangoes. While most of us continue to stay indoors, this is the perfect time to try out some unique mango recipes inspired by international flavours and twists.

1. Kale and Freekeh Salad with Mango by Carolyn English (Nutritionist, Australia)

This recipe brings to the table the perfect Mediterranean flavours. A seemingly unusual combination, this super healthy and delicious salad will soon become a regular feature on your menu. You can also add some more mango and strawberries to your salad. Since kale is uncooked in this recipe, we advise against substituting it with spinach or other greens. Try this recipe, courtesy preventativenutrition.com.au.

For the dressing

Ingredients:

– 1/2 teaspoon – Mustard seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon – Coriander seeds

– 1 diced (½ cup canned puree) – Mango

– 1/4 – Diced shallots

– 1/2 teaspoon – Salt

– 1/2 tablespoon – Dijon mustard

– 2 tablespoons – White balsamic vinegar

– 1/4 – Chopped coriander

– 1 clove – Minced garlic

– 1 – Red chili

– To taste – Black pepper

– 6 tablespoons – Extra virgin olive oil

Directions

– Heat mustard seeds and coriander seeds in a frying pan over medium heat until they pop.

– Add seeds and other ingredients except olive oil into a food processor.

– Once ingredients are mixed, pour in olive oil until emulsified.

For the salad

Ingredients:

– 1 and 1/2 cups – Cooked Freekeh

– 1 large bunch- Kale (washed and de-stemmed)

– 3/4 cups – Almonds

– 3/4 cup – Shredded Coconut

– 1 – Avocado

– 1/2 cup – Dried cherries/cranberries

Directions

* Cook freekeh according to package instructions.

* Place kale in a bowl, pour dressing over and massage the leaves well.

* Toast almonds in a pan over medium heat, once they smell fragrant, roughly chop them.

* Toast shredded coconut until lightly golden.

* Once freekeh is cooked, add Kale and top with almonds, coconut and cherries.

2. Mango Salsa by Dassana Amit (Food Blogger, India)

Dassana Amit has managed to perfectly blend Mexican and Indian flavours in this salsa recipe. This salsa is no-fuss, easy to cook, nutritious, low-fat, gluten-free and vegan and also fairly flexible with your choice of vegetables and spices. You can have it with crackers, nachos or even just by itself. Check out this recipe from vegreipesofindia.com.

Ingredients (For one serve)

250 grams- Mangoes

1/4 cup – Finely chopped onion

1/4 cup – Finely chopped bell pepper

1/4 tsp – Black pepper

1/4 tsp – Cumin powder

1/8 tsp – Red chili powder

1 – Chopped Green chili

2 to 3 tbsp – Chopped coriander

2 tsp – Lemon juice

To taste – Salt

Directions

* Add chopped mango to a bow, add onions, bell pepper, green chili and coriander

* Add spices (black pepper, cumin and red chili)

* Add lemon juice and salt

* Mix everything well and serve with chips, crackers, or tacos.

Don’t shy away from adding mangoes to your salads! Here’s a mango and quinoa salad (Photo: Sangeeta Khanna) Don’t shy away from adding mangoes to your salads! Here’s a mango and quinoa salad (Photo: Sangeeta Khanna)

3. Mango Spring Rolls with Avocado Dipping Sauce by Kathryne Taylor (Food blogger, US)

These Vietnamese rice paper spring rolls are not only unique and bursting with flavour, they are also vegan and gluten-free. While one wouldn’t imagine pairing mangoes with jalapeños and bell peppers, but once that sweet and tangy flavour hits with the mild avocado dip, you’ll keep coming back for more. Feel free to substitute rocket leaves with radish tops for a more spicy flavour. Recipe from cookieandkate.com.

For spring rolls

Ingredients

3 cups – Rocket leaves

2 – Sliced mango

1 – Sliced red bell pepper

2 – Sliced jalapeños

4 – Chopped green onions

6-7 – Rice paper rolls

Directions

* Fill a large pan with some warm water and gently place a spring roll sheet for about 20 seconds.

* Add filling to the roll, fold over the sides like a burrito and roll it up.

For the dip

Ingredients

2 – Diced avocados

1/3 cup – Lime juice

1/3 cup – Water

1/2 cup – Coriander

1/2 tsp – Salt

Directions

* Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth.

4. Thai Mango Chicken by Darlene Schmidt (Cookbook author)

Recipe author Darlene Schmidt describes it as a dish that tastes like it’s deep-fried but is far easier to make, and low in fat and calories. The mango is blended into a sauce and you can adjust the sweet and spicy flavours according to taste, and the chicken is lightly fried before mixing the two. You can serve the dish with rice or salad. Recipe from thespruceeats.com.

For mango sauce

Ingredients

2 – Sliced mangoes

3 cloves – Garlic

2 – Silvers of lime leaves

1 – Diced red chili

1 – Sliced ginger

1/2 – Juiced lime

2 tbsp – Fish sauce

1 1/2 tbsp – Soy sauce – 1 tablespoon Rice Vinegar

1 tbsp – Brown sugar

1/4 tbsp – Turmeric

Directions

* Place all ingredients into a food processor or blender until smooth.

* Taste the sauce and adjust to taste.

For the chicken

Ingredients

1 cup – All purpose flour

1/2 tsp – Salt (Kosher)

1/4 cup – Peanut or coconut oil

2 to 3 – Chicken breasts or thighs

1 – Red bell pepper

1/2 – 1 – Chunks of mango

3 to 4 tbsp – Coconut milk or water

1/4 to 1/2 cup – Coriander

Directions

* Add flour and salt in a bowl and coat the chicken in the mixture.

* Heat pan over medium heat, add oil and fry chicken until golden brown.

* Add mango sauce and bell pepper to a pan, bring to a gentle boil and let it simmer.

* Once pepper has slightly softened, add the fried chicken pieces and mango chunks if desired.

Yellow Mango Curry tastes delicious with Jasmine Rice. (Source: File Photo) Yellow Mango Curry tastes delicious with Jasmine Rice. (Source: File Photo)

5. Mango Pavlova by Vanya (Blogger, New Zealand)

Don’t fret looking at the prep time and images, this dessert is super easy and fun to make. Pavlovas are a favourite dessert in Australia and New Zealand during the summers and must make it to your dessert palette this year. With a marshmallowy crust, filled with whipped cream, lime zest and fresh mango, this dessert is heavenly. You can also add more fruits and chocolate to it. Recipe from vjcooks.com.

Ingredients

4 – Eggs (Yellow and white separated)

1 cup – Caster sugar

1 tbsp – Cornflour

1 tbsp – White vinegar

1/2 tbsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – Shredded coconut

2 – Mangoes

500 ml – Cream

Directions

* Preheat the oven to 120ºC and line the tray with baking paper.

* Whisk egg whites until stiff, add caster sugar one teaspoon at a time and keep beating until very stiff.

* Spread the egg whites onto the baking tray in two even rectangles and bake for one hour, post which turn off the oven and leave the pavlovas inside to cool.

* Thinly slice the mangoes.

* Pull out the pavlovas from the oven, and one base, add whip cream with icing sugar, toasted coconut, and half of the mango slices.

* Add the second layer of pavlova on top and repeat the same.

6. Mango Margaritas by Ree Drummond (Blogger, USA)

In this easy recipe you can use fresh mangoes, frozen mangoes or even mango puree all blended up with ice and tequila. For other alcoholic drinks with mangoes, you can substitute your choice of alcoholic drinks and flavoured sodas. Recipe from foodnetwork.com.

Ingredients

2 – Limes

2 tbsp – Coarse sugar

2 – Chopped mango

As required – Ice

1 1/2 cups – Tequila

1/2 cup – Granulated sugar

Directions

* Zest your lime and put course sugar all over them and set aside/

* Add mango chunks and ice into a blender, add tequila and squeeze in some lime juice.

* Blend until completely smooth and more ice if necessary.

* Use lime to moisten the rims of the glasses and dip the rims in lime sugar.

Smoothies are a meal in themselves. (Source: File Photo) Smoothies are a meal in themselves. (Source: File Photo)

7. Fried Sticky Rice Mango Balls by Tasty

Another unconventional Thai-inspired mango dessert that is so delicious that you won’t mind the carbs. These sweet, crunchy and gooey rice balls are a delectable dessert that are not to be missed. Feel free to add coconut shavings and nuts to give the dish. Recipe from tasty.co.

Ingredients

3/4 cup – Coconut cream

1/4 – Palm sugar

1/2 tsp – Salt

1 – Mango (cut into cubes)

2 cups – Water

1 cup – Sticky Rice

1/2 cup – Rice flour

1 can – Condensed milk (optional for drizzle)

Directions

* Add coconut cream, palm sugar and salt to a saucepan and bring to medium heat. Once sugar has dissolved, remove from heat and set aside.

* In another saucepan, bring water to a boil over medium heat, once the water starts boiling, add the sticky rice and bring it to a simmer. Cover until cooked.

* Add rice to a mixing bowl and add coconut cream mix all over, leave it be absorbed by the rice.

* Oil your hands and grab some rice, flatten it and add a piece of mango inside and roll into a ball.

* Roll the ball in rice flour and deep fry until crispy and golden brown.

* Drizzle with condensed milk (optional).

