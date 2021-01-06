Craving something sweet? Make instant laddoos with leftover roti

If today is one of those days when you have been craving something sweet, and have nothing in the fridge to dig into — it might just be your lucky day! But as we have often said, the best way to satiate those sweet cravings is by having something which is sweet but also nutritious. And if it is homemade, then nothing better.

To help you with such a treat, we are here with the recipe for homemade roti ke laddoo, which can be instantly prepared with leftover rotis. The laddoos not only make the best use of remaining rotis or flatbreads, but they are also a sure shot crowd pleaser.

So take a look at the nutritious recipe by chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic.

“This recipe is of my grandmother, and I have added a healthy twist of dates to this. Go ahead and have these roti laddoo made from leftover chapati. Eat them any time, carry them in the tiffin or when you get sweet cravings. Eat healthier sweets,” (sic) she mentioned.

Ingredients

3-4 – Previous day’s roti, chopped and crushed

1 tbsp – Ghee

Cardamom powder

1 cup – Finely crushed jaggery

1 tbsp – Chopped dates

Some dry fruit pieces, chopped

Method

*Heat a pan and add ghee.

*Once it heats up a bit, add roti churra and fry till cooked. Mix well.

*Add jaggery and dates, and keep stirring until the jaggery melts.

*Add cardamom powder, chopped cashew, almond pieces, and mix nicely.

*Take out the laddoo mix in a bowl and make round balls.

*Place half cashew on each laddoo.

