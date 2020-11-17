These instant cinnamon rolls will be ready in a minute (recipe inside)

This sweet delicacy which will come to your rescue instantly! (Photo: Pixabay)

How about some mouth-watering cinnamon rolls today? Cinnamon, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, also has a distinct flavour and fragrance which works magic when added to a dish. So why not enjoy the many benefits of this wonder spice in the form of instant cinnamon rolls which will be ready in a minute.

The recipe is from YouTube Channel Emma’s Goodies.

Ingredients

40g – Self-rising flour or 1 cup – All-purpose flour

1.5 tsp – Baking powder

A pinch of salt

70g – Milk

3 tbsp – Softened butter

3 tbsp – Brown sugar

2 tbsp – Cinnamon

Steps

*Microwave softened butter until it melts and add to all-purpose flour and mix. To this, add milk and fold. Once done, knead the mixture into a dough on a flat surface.

*Now mix brown sugar, cinnamon and corn starch with 3 tbsp butter and make a paste with a runny consistency.

*Next, roll out your dough flat and spread the cinnamon mixture on it. Then roll the dough nicely, in a taut manner.

*Cut them into pieces and press them slightly flat because they will rise when put to bake. Lay the parchment sheet on a flat tray, place the rolls and pop them in the microwave for a minute.

*They are ready! We suggest you consume them right away once they are slightly warm because otherwise, it will lose its fluffy texture.

