INS 330, INS 322, INS 551: What these numbers on packaged foods actually mean

Food labels often contain numbers and codes that identify the additives used in packaged products. (Image Source: Pexels)

If you have ever looked at a food packet and wondered what numbers like INS 551, INS 330, or INS 322 mean, we’ll simplify it for you. INS in food packets stands for the International Numbering System for Food Additives, which standardises the naming of food additives globally and makes it easier for consumers and regulators to identify and understand the additives in food products.

Explaining further, Richa Sharma, Consultant Dietetics at Kailash Deepak Hospital, says, “It is basically a numbering system used to identify the different food additives added to packaged foods.”

The system was developed under the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a body jointly established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to create international food standards. For instance, instead of printing a name such as monosodium glutamate in full, manufacturers can use a short code such as INS 621, usually alongside the additive’s functional class.