Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Check out this innovative, healthy, non fried way of having vada pav (recipe inside)

Enjoy the taste of a vada pav guilt-free using this easy, quick recipe by food blogger Mahima Dhoot.

Vada PavThought you could never escape the sinful, fried side of the vada pav? We've got just the recipe for you. (Source: Getty Images)

Widely loved in Mumbai and slowly becoming popular in other places too, you can never go wrong with a vada pav. It is the most sought-after Mumbai street food, and a common craving so many people have — but many refrain from enjoying vada pav because the vada is fried, and hence, fattening and unhealthy.

What if we tell you we can remove the unhealthy aspect of a vada pav? Yes, you no longer need to fry your vadas. Mahima Dhoot, a food blogger from Mumbai, pioneered a recipe that everyone needs to know about. In this version of vada pav, instead of frying the vada, you can enjoy it as a dip.

Check out her reel here:

She says, “Tastes like a vada pav but is easier to make and non-fried. You can serve with gluten-free pav/bread or even ragi cracker.”

Recipe 

Aloo Masala:

*First, boil 3 medium sizes potatoes, peel and mash them.

*Now, heat 1 tbsp oil and add 1 tsp jeera (cumin seeds), 1/2 tsp mustard seeds (rye), and 9-10 curry leaves

*Then add 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste and 2 green chillies (chopped) and cook until the raw smell goes away

*Now, add 1/2 tsp haldi (turmeric powder), 1/2 tsp garam masala powder, 1/2 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp salt and mix

*Finally, add in your potato and mix everything well.

Green Chutney:

In a blender add a handful of coriander, 8-10 garlic cloves, 3 green chillies, 1/2 tbsp salt, 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera), 1 lemon squeezed and 2 ice cubes (this helps retain the green colour) and blend!

Dry Garlic Chutney:

*Heat 2 tsp oil

*Sauté 20-22 small garlic cloves on low flame for a minute

*Then add 2 tsp white sesame seeds and sauté that until it changes colour and turns off the flame

*Add in 1/2 cup grated coconut and mix well

*Now,  add 1 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder (less or more depending on your spice tolerance) and mix

*Finally, salt to taste and mix again

*Now set this aside and wait for it to cool completely

*Once done, transfer to a blender/grinder and blend in intervals of 4-5 seconds. Don’t blend for longer as coconut will release oil and it won’t be dry anymore!

Blend into a fine powder

Vada Pav Dip:

Now that the three main components are ready it’s time to assemble.

*Take a baking dish

*First comes the layer of aloo masala then spread in some green chutney and then sprinkle the dry garlic chutney

*Finally top with some cheese (this is optional but really tastes good in this dip form) and bake in the oven until the cheese melts

*While baking this you can also slice up pav into bite-sized pieces and bake this simultaneously along with the dip

Once done, serve immediately with pav/crackers/bread!

Enjoy the taste of a vada pav guilt-free using this easy, quick recipe — and your tastebuds can thank us later.

