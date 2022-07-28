Inflation hits NYC’s bodega favourite: Bacon, egg and cheese

July 28, 2022 4:30:14 pm
Ah, the bacon, egg and cheese. The classic bodega breakfast sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker’s diet. It’s easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be.
To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Bacon, egg and cheese — you can’t take that sandwich away,” said Francisco Marte, who owns a bodega in the Bronx. “That’s the favorite sandwich of New Yorkers.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Marte has had to increase prices on everything from sugar to potato chips — and the cost of his bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is up from $2.50 to $4.50.
At the wholesale level, inflation climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. Producer prices have surged nearly 18% for goods and nearly 8% for services compared with June 2021.
“These things happen. And normally, in normal times, the supply chain is able to absorb some of that shock,” said Katie Denis, a spokesperson with the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing food, personal care and cleaning companies. “Right now, there’s just no slack.”
Frances Rice, who stopped by Marte’s bodega for a bacon, egg and cheese, says she’s trying to work out how to cope with less slack in her budget as prices rise. She says there’s always a silver lining.
“It means that I buy a good breakfast and stretch it to lunch and don’t eat again until I get home, which means I lose weight,” she said. “Got to look at the brighter side of things, because you know what? Either way, if you got to move, you’ve got to pay. If you’re hungry, you have to eat.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
From training under a tin roof to churning out champions, coach Sharma carries weight on his shoulders
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Inflation hits NYC’s bodega favourite: Bacon, egg and cheese
IIT Mandi starts MTech programme in Electric Transportation
4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Bengal govt removes arrested minister Partha Chatterjee from ministry
From training under a tin roof to churning out champion lifters, coach Sharma carries weight on his shoulders
Pune Infra Watch: PMC to make bicycle master plan part of city’s development
Facing flak over ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to ‘hypocrites’
Chhattisgarh: Baghel government begins buying cow urine, plans to make pesticide, fertiliser
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Flyways
Top 10 mid-size companies to work in India: Great Place to Work Rankings 2022
‘There is a limit…’: Justice Chandrachud on report blaming SC for delay on plea about attacks on Christians
Bengaluru bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps