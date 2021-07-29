Satiate your mango cravings with this ‘sweet and sour potato’ recipe

Chef Kunal Kapur has the perfect mango recipe for you to try at home today. (Source: Kunal Kapur/Instagram)

Mango season is, unarguably, the most awaited season of the year. People eagerly wait to indulge in this sweet and juicy seasonal fruit. However, the season comes and goes in the blink of an eye. This year, too, the mango season is on the verge of slipping away.

Thus, it’s time for you to enjoy the last few days of this delicious fruit and try your hands at creating some unique and flavourful recipes using mangoes.

If you are out of ideas, chef Kunal Kapur has the perfect recipe for you to try at home today. In an Instagram post, he shared the recipe for ‘sweet and sour potato’ and wrote, “A delightful combination of mango and potato. This is a must-try recipe before mango season goes away!”

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

*Oil – 4 tbsp

*Asafoetida (Heeng) – ½ tsp

*Dry red chilli – 2 nos

*Fenugreek Seeds (Methi dana) – 1 tsp

*Nigella Seeds (Kalonji) – 1 tsp

*Mustard Seeds (sarson dana)- 1½ tsp

*Fennel Seeds (Saunf) – 1½ tsp

*Curry Leaves – a sprig

*Ginger chopped – 1tbsp

*Cumin (jeera) – 1tsp

*Raw mango chopped – ½ cup

*Onion chopped – 2 tbsp

*Baby Potato (boiled) – 2 cups

*Salt – to taste

*Green chilli – 1no

*Turmeric (haldi)- 1 tsp

*Chilli powder (lal mirch) – 2 tsp

*Mango puree ( fresh) – 2 cups

*Black salt – ½ tsp

*Water – 1 cup

For tempering

*Ghee – 2 tbsp

*Kashmiri Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Method

Heat a pan and drizzle oil. Sprinkle heeng, dry red chillies, methi dana, kalonji, mustard seeds, cumin and fennel seeds. Stir and add ginger, raw mango and onions. Cook them for 2 minutes and then drop in the boiled and peeled baby potatoes. Sprinkle salt, cook them for 3 minutes and then add the green chilli turmeric, chilli powder and give it a quick toss. Add the freshly made mango puree/pulp and let it cook till the curry thickens. Sprinkle black salt and then add water. Bring to a quick boil and simmer for a minute. Check for the taste and seasoning and correct it. The flavours will come alive when there is a balance between sweet and sour, so taste the curry and if you think that it needs more sweetness then add some sugar and if it needs more sourness you can add more chopped raw mangoes or add little dried mango powder (amchur). Turn off the heat and keep it aside. In a fresh pan heat ghee and add chilli powder and then immediately add it to the potatoes. Mix in this tempering of ghee and chillies and then remove it to a serving dish and serve it hot with roti, paratha or rice.

Enjoy!