Indulge in mouthwatering Nutella cookies with this simple recipe

If you are in the mood to indulge yourself, we have the perfect recipe for you. How about some soft, cake-like cookies with Nutella oozing from it? If the thought is already making your mouth water, try out this cookie recipe without any delay.
The simple recipe was shared by former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
ARE YOU A NUTELLA LOVER ? The 🍪COOKIE of your dreams !!!!!! Definitely one of the most awaited recipe on my page. This is a soft cakey cookie with a oozy centre of nutella, it is delicious. TAG A FRIEND WHO WOULD LOVE THIS ONE Nutella Cookies 10 cookies 1/2 cup butter 🧈 (Nearly 110 grams) 1/2 cup sugar (50:50 combined – Fine brown sugar & caster sugar or 100% caster sugar) About 100 grams 1/2 tsp vanilla Essence 2 tbsp milk 🥛 1/4 tsp baking soda A pinch of baking powder 1 & 1/2 cup minus 1 tbsp flour (Can be 50:50 atta maida) Nearly 180 grams 1/4 cup choco chips or chopped dark chocolate 🍫 A pinch of salt Nutella 1) Place 10 dollops of nutella on a butter paper using a tsp & freeze it for 30 mins. 2) Cream soft butter, vanilla essence & sugar together until it becomes creamy and combined. 3) Add milk to this and cream further. 4) Mix the salt, flour, baking soda & baking powder. 5) Add the flour to the butter mixture, combine well and Add choco chips or chopped chocolate & salt too. Refrigerate this dough for 30 minutes. 6) Divide the dough into 10 parts & place frozen nutella in the centre of each 7) Bake at 165 degrees C for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the edge starts become slightly brown. Let the cookies cool on the tray for 5 mins and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. 8) Stay well upto 5 days in an air tight container. 🌟VISHESH TIPPANI Do not over mix or knead the mixture. Else the cookies will become dense. Comment if you’d like the link to the video of this recipe #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelitFeelit #FoodGasm #Foodie #Nutella #NutellaCookie #Cookie #CookieMonster #Recipe #EasyRecipes #Recipes #Yum #Tasty #Delicious #GoodFood #Easy #Summer #Baking #BakersofInstagram #Masterchef
Read| How about some eggless cookies today?
Ingredients
½ cup – Butter (nearly 110 gm)
½ cup – Sugar (50:50 combined – fine brown sugar & caster sugar or 100 per cent caster sugar) About 100 gm
½ tsp – Vanilla essence
2 tbsp – Milk
¼ tsp – Baking soda
A pinch – Baking powder
1 & ½ cup minus 1 tbsp – Flour (Can be 50:50 atta maida), nearly 180 gm
¼ cup – Choco chips or chopped dark chocolate
A pinch of salt
Method
* Place 10 dollops of Nutella on a butter paper using a teaspoon and freeze it for 30 mins.
* Cream soft butter, vanilla essence and sugar together until it is combined.
*Add milk to this and cream further.
*Mix the salt, flour, baking soda and baking powder.
*Add the flour to the butter mixture, combine well. Add choco chips or chopped chocolate and salt too. Refrigerate this dough for 30 minutes.
*Divide the dough into 10 parts and place frozen Nutella in the centre of each.
*Bake at 165 degrees Celsius for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the edge starts become slightly brown. Let the cookies cool on the tray for five minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
*Stays well up to five days in an airtight container.
Read| Craving sugar but on a diet? No worries, try this Nutella banana ice-cream
When are you trying this?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.