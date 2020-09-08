Indulge in mouthwatering Nutella cookies with this simple recipe

Make soft and yummy nutella cookies. (Representative image, source: pixabay)

If you are in the mood to indulge yourself, we have the perfect recipe for you. How about some soft, cake-like cookies with Nutella oozing from it? If the thought is already making your mouth water, try out this cookie recipe without any delay.

The simple recipe was shared by former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah on Instagram.

Ingredients

½ cup – Butter (nearly 110 gm)

½ cup – Sugar (50:50 combined – fine brown sugar & caster sugar or 100 per cent caster sugar) About 100 gm

½ tsp – Vanilla essence

2 tbsp – Milk

¼ tsp – Baking soda

A pinch – Baking powder

1 & ½ cup minus 1 tbsp – Flour (Can be 50:50 atta maida), nearly 180 gm

¼ cup – Choco chips or chopped dark chocolate

A pinch of salt

Method

* Place 10 dollops of Nutella on a butter paper using a teaspoon and freeze it for 30 mins.

* Cream soft butter, vanilla essence and sugar together until it is combined.

*Add milk to this and cream further.

*Mix the salt, flour, baking soda and baking powder.

*Add the flour to the butter mixture, combine well. Add choco chips or chopped chocolate and salt too. Refrigerate this dough for 30 minutes.

*Divide the dough into 10 parts and place frozen Nutella in the centre of each.

*Bake at 165 degrees Celsius for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the edge starts become slightly brown. Let the cookies cool on the tray for five minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

*Stays well up to five days in an airtight container.

When are you trying this?

