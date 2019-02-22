Indulge in these delicious cheesy recipes over the weekend

Weekends are the best time to enjoy elaborate meals. But thanks to the rush, it is not always possible to book a table at your favourite restaurant. Or you might feel too lazy to step out of the comfort of your homes on your day off. Worry not as we have curated some quick and delicious recipes which are sure to make your day. The best part of these recipes is that they are loaded with cheese – and as they say, a bit of cheese can fix every problem. So enjoy these delicious recipes by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Spaghetti in Mushroom Sauce

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Olive Oil

1 tsp – Garlic (chopped)

½ Cup – Onion (chopped)

2 Cups – Button Mushroom (sliced)

2 tbsp – Refined Flour

2 Cups – Milk

Salt and Pepper, to taste

1 tsp – Dried Italian Herbs

3 Cups – Spaghetti (cooked)

½ Cup – Processed Cheese

¼ Cup – Fresh Parsley (chopped)

Method

* Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic, onion and saute for few seconds.

* Add mushroom and saute for a min. add refined flour and mix well.

* Add milk and mix well, making sure that there are no lumps.

* Season with salt and pepper. Add basil leaves and cooked spaghetti.

* Add cheese and mix well. Lastly add in fresh parsley, mix and turn off the flame.

* Serve hot.

Baked potato

Ingredients

4-5 – Medium potatoes (peeled and sliced)

¼ Cup – Butter, melted

2 tsp – Garlic powder

1 tsp – Onion powder

2 tsp – Thyme leaves

¼ tsp – Red chilli powder

¼ cup – Cheese cheddar (grated)

Salt to taste

Method

* In a baking tray spread the sliced potatoes and brush them with butter.

* Sprinkle, garlic powder, onion powder, and thyme leaves, salt, red chilli powder and mix well.

* Sprinkle grated cheddar cheese and make a layer of 3 potato slices each with cheese sprinkled in between.

* Bake at 180* for 20 minutes.

* Serve hot.

Baked Vegetable Jalfrezi Lasagna

Ingredient

1 ½ cups – Chopped mixed boiled vegetable (carrots, French beans, cauliflower, green peas)

2 – Onions (chopped)

1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

4 tbsp – Capsicum (chopped)

2 – Tomatoes (chopped)

1 tsp – Chilli powder

A pinch of garam masala

2 tbsp – Coriander (chopped)

4 tbsp – Crumbled low fat paneer, plus a little extra for topping

1 ¼ cups – Tomato puree

½ tbsp – Oil

Salt to taste

6 Lasagne sheets

6 piri piri cheese slice

Method

* You can take french beans, carrots, cauliflower and green peas as mixed vegetables.

* Heat the oil and fry the onions, ginger garlic paste until turn light pink.

* Add the capsicum and tomatoes and fry again for 2 minutes.

* Add the vegetables, chilli powder, garam masala, coriander and salt and cook for a few minutes.

* In baking tray spread lasagna sheets and spread tomato gravy then vegetables & crumbled paneer, top with 2 Piri Piri cheese slices and make 2 layers like this and sprinkle a little crumbled paneer over it.

* Bake in a hot oven at 200-degree c for 10 minutes.

* Serve hot.