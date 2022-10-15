The ‘famous steamed Indori poha and jeeravan masala’ is what Saturday breakfast dreams are made of

Poha or flattened rice sautéed with curry leaves, peas, and peanuts, is commonly consumed for breakfast in many Indian households. Healthy and delicious, it is also often enjoyed as a tea time snack. So, in case you are in the mood for some poha today, you’ve come to the right place!
MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, recently, shared a super easy and healthy recipe for Indori poha. “The famous steamed Indori Poha and its jeeravan masala — a perfect breakfast or teatime snack,” she captioned the post.
Ingredients
- Poha
- Turmeric
- Sugar
- Salt
- Coriander leaves
- Curry leaves
- Peanuts
- Cumin seeds
- Black cardamom
- Onions
- Green chilli
- Asafoetida
- Dried mango powder
- Bay leaves
- Cloves
- Kashmiri red chilli powder
- Nutmeg
- Ginger powder
- Fennel seeds
Recipe
- Wash and drain one cup poha
- Add half a teaspoon of turmeric
- Add one teaspoon of sugar
- Add one teaspoon of salt
- Mix well
To make Jeeravan masala:
- Take two bay leaves
- Add three cloves
- Add one teaspoon of cumin seeds
- Add a pinch of asafoetida
- Add one black cardamom
- Add one teaspoon of fennel seeds
- Add half mace
- Add one-fourth nutmeg
- Add one teaspoon of coriander powder
- Add one teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder
- Add half a teaspoon of ginger powder
- Add half a teaspoon of dried mango powder
- Grind to make a smooth powder
After that-:
- Steam the poha for 3-4 minutes
- Fluff it with a fork
- Add one teaspoon of oil to a pan
- Add two teaspoons of peanuts
- Sauté till golden
- In another pan, add one teaspoon of cumin seeds
- Add a pinch of asafoetida
- Add one teaspoon of finely chopped green chilli
- Add one cup of finely chopped onions
- Add curry leaves
- Saute till golden
- Add peanuts and poha to it
- Toss well
- Add jeeravan masala (poha masala)
- Garnish with Indori sev/Ratlami sev, lemon wedge, and coriander leaves.
