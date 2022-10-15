The ‘famous steamed Indori poha and jeeravan masala’ is what Saturday breakfast dreams are made of

Poha or flattened rice sautéed with curry leaves, peas, and peanuts, is commonly consumed for breakfast in many Indian households. Healthy and delicious, it is also often enjoyed as a tea time snack. So, in case you are in the mood for some poha today, you’ve come to the right place!

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, recently, shared a super easy and healthy recipe for Indori poha. “The famous steamed Indori Poha and its jeeravan masala — a perfect breakfast or teatime snack,” she captioned the post.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Ingredients

Poha

Turmeric

Sugar

Salt

Coriander leaves

Curry leaves

Peanuts

Cumin seeds

Black cardamom

Onions

Green chilli

Asafoetida

Dried mango powder

Bay leaves

Cloves

Kashmiri red chilli powder

Nutmeg

Ginger powder

Fennel seeds

Recipe

Wash and drain one cup poha­­­­­­­­

Add half a teaspoon of turmeric

Add one teaspoon of sugar

Add one teaspoon of salt

Mix well

To make Jeeravan masala:

Take two bay leaves

Add three cloves

Add one teaspoon of cumin seeds

Add a pinch of asafoetida

Add one black cardamom

Add one teaspoon of fennel seeds

Add half mace

Add one-fourth nutmeg

Add one teaspoon of coriander powder

Add one teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder

Add half a teaspoon of ginger powder

Add half a teaspoon of dried mango powder

Grind to make a smooth powder

Also Read | | When Chrissy Teigen enjoyed chicken biryani at an Indian restaurant in London; see pics

After that-:

Steam the poha for 3-4 minutes

Fluff it with a fork

Add one teaspoon of oil to a pan

to a pan Add two teaspoons of peanuts

Sauté till golden

In another pan, add one teaspoon of cumin seeds

Add a pinch of asafoetida

Add one teaspoon of finely chopped green chilli

Add one cup of finely chopped onions

Add curry leaves

Saute till golden

Add peanuts and poha to it

Toss well

Add jeeravan masala (poha masala)

Garnish with Indori sev/Ratlami sev, lemon wedge, and coriander leaves.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!