Know India’s favourite match day meal choices during ICC World Cup 2019

Indian fans were left heartbroken when Virat Kohli and his team failed to qualify for the World Cup 2019 finals scheduled for Sunday. However, fans cheered the Indian team throughout the series — on screen and at the table — by choosing a variety of Indian cuisine, says a latest survey by food delivery app Uber Eats.

Conducted between May 30 and July 11, the survey says that “India’s love for cricket is the only thing that fans love more besides the love for good food”. It adds, “across India, cricket enthusiasts were binge-eating on carbs while rooting for India with most orders for bread, followed by cooling off the pressure with ice-creams.”

Interestingly, fans opted to indulge in cheesy burgers during the most-awaited match — when India played against Pakistan — making it the most savoured dish of the day, followed by pizza. It also revealed that Chennai clocked in the most orders during the season, closely followed by Bangalore and Pune.

While the top food trend during the cricket season in Delhi, Jaipur, Indore, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow was bread, it was samosa in Nagpur, and burger in Amritsar.

According to the survey, a resident of Indore, who was probably hosting a match-day gathering, placed the biggest order for 233 dishes including Paneer Biryani, Special Chicken Biryani and Kaju Biryani, while the smallest order was also placed by an eater from Indore for Tawa Roti at Rs 13 followed by a consumer in Chennai who ordered for a bottle of water to quench their thirst.

Following tradition, Indian fans ordered for desserts after the big wins, making ice creams the top sugar cravings during the World Cup season, followed by cakes and gulab jamuns.

The report also mentions that the platform received some unique requests when India lost its matches. One such request said: “Please send change of Rs 500 and also add 1 extra gulab jamun because today India lost the World Cup; I am a little bit in depression.”