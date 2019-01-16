Indians are more likely to eat healthy food; study reveals

Going by how multicultural and diverse India is, the food habits of the people are bound to differ and be eclectic even. A new study, conducted by Ipsos, a market research company, has revealed some interesting patterns in the food habits of Indians. As per the findings of the study, “Indians are choosing organic food, saying no to genetically modified food and are willing to choose a plant-based substitute for meat; most Indians are happy with their appearance and don’t have much faith in diet plans.”

The study shows that food is the main incentive for them to work out or even follow an exercise regimen. “Food is the key motivation for them to follow an exercise regimen and they would rather eat well than look emaciated”, the study states.

While the study mentions that “due to sheer paucity of time, Indians plan to get groceries and food home delivered more frequently in the next one year”, it also reveals that in the next year, it is highly likely that Indians will eat a healthy diet and focus on preparing healthy meals at home.

“Consumers are clearly stating what they want; there is a plethora of opportunity to capitalise on. So, from merchandizing to distribution, to mobility and accessibility, these opportunities should be leveraged, by marketers. Also, there is no stereotypical Indian consumer”, says Rinku Patnaik, Chief Client Officer, Ipsos India.

Continues Patnaik, “If she orders-in grocery and food, she eats out with equal élan and she even prides herself in rustling up great meals at home. And there is no point in body shaming her. She will not stop eating to appease to the spiel of brands. She is very clear about what she wants and how she should be prioritising”.

The findings have been gathered from those staying in urban areas. It says that 57 percent of Indians consume organic food, or are claiming to do so.