You must try this easy kalakand recipe

A popular Indian sweet which has a grainy texture, kalakand is made by reducing milk and sugar. The melt-in-the mouth sweet is enjoyed by many. If you too are a fan of this sweet, try this simple recipe at home. We are sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.

Ingredients

1- Small tin of sweetened condensed milk

500 g – Paneer

2 tbsp – Dairy whitener

3-4 tsp – Elaichi powder

Steps

*Take a bowl and add at least 500 grams of paneer. Mash it coarsely and then add 2 tbsp of dairy whitener. Mix nicely.

*Now add 400 grams of sweetened condensed milk. You wouldn’t need extra sugar because condensed milk is sweet enough.

*Mix thoroughly to get a nice grainy paste. Now take a thick base pan, set it on medium flame and cook the mixture until it becomes thick. Make sure you stir it continuously.

*Once the mixture begins to leave the sides of the pan, it means it is cooked. Take a rectangular glass container and grease it with oil, then transfer the mixture.

*Evenly spread it and sprinkle some elaichi powder and leave it aside to cool for 3-4 hours. Cut the pieces into squares and sprinkle some pistachio flakes if you like.

Enjoy!

