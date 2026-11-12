Aloo chokha to pitika: How India gives mashed potatoes a regional twist

Mashed potatoes are a comfort food for most people, and across India, this humble dish takes on distinct regional variations through local ingredients, spices, and cooking traditions. From Bihar’s smoky, mustard oil-laced aloo chokha to Bengal’s aloo bhorta, each version reflects the flavours and eating habits of its region.

Although potatoes are not originally Indian, Chef Shivansh Bhasin, Corporate Research & Development Chef at Pincode by Kunal Kapur India and UAE, says that their affordability, availability, and versatility have made them particularly popular in Indian kitchens.

“Unlike other ingredients that retained a specific regional identity, potatoes found their way into almost every part of the country. People began including them in their existing cooking traditions, using local oils, spices, and techniques,” he adds.