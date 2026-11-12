Aloo chokha to pitika: How India gives mashed potatoes a regional twist

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Mashed potatoes are a comfort food for most people, and across India, this humble dish takes on distinct regional variations through local ingredients, spices, and cooking traditions. From Bihar’s smoky, mustard oil-laced aloo chokha to Bengal’s aloo bhorta, each version reflects the flavours and eating habits of its region.
Although potatoes are not originally Indian, Chef Shivansh Bhasin, Corporate Research & Development Chef at Pincode by Kunal Kapur India and UAE, says that their affordability, availability, and versatility have made them particularly popular in Indian kitchens.
“Unlike other ingredients that retained a specific regional identity, potatoes found their way into almost every part of the country. People began including them in their existing cooking traditions, using local oils, spices, and techniques,” he adds.
But mashed potatoes hold a special place in the heart of Indians, where the potato acts as a canvas, absorbing the flavours and cooking traditions of the region.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
How have different Indian regions adapted the humble mashed potato to suit their local ingredients, spices and food habits?
Every region has its own way of treating mashed potatoes.
“In Bihar, aloo chokha is prepared with mustard oil, garlic, onions and green chillies, traditionally served alongside litti. Assam’s aloo pitika uses mustard oil, onions, chillies and fresh coriander, sometimes with potatoes roasted over an open flame. In Bengal, aloo bhorta gets its distinct pungency from raw mustard oil, often balanced with green chillies and onions. In Maharashtra, mashed potatoes used in batata vada are seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and green chillies,” the chef explains.
However, the same mashed potato preparation can taste completely different depending on how the potatoes are cooked, as boiled potatoes offer a clean, soft, neutral base that lets the seasoning stand out.
“When roasted over an open fire, potatoes develop a smoky flavour, slightly charred skin, and a deeper, more rustic character. Cooking them in their skins helps retain moisture and gives them a more earthy flavour. Even if the seasoning remains exactly the same, the final dish can taste quite different,” says Chef Bhasin, who feels that this is one of the most interesting things about working with such a simple ingredient.
The reinvention of this humble dish in today’s time
Interest is growing in bringing regional Indian flavours into contemporary cooking, and culinary experts are exploring these traditional preparations through different textures, presentations, and accompaniments.
Citing an example, Chef Bhasin says, “Smoked mashed potatoes can be paired with crisp elements, used as fillings for croquettes, or incorporated into modern small plates.”
“Regional flavour combinations are also finding their way into sandwiches, stuffed breads, and fusion dishes,” he adds.
Home cooks and younger food creators are equally important in this movement, as social media has made people more curious about regional food.
However, the chef feels reinvention should not mean losing a dish’s soul.
Understanding its original flavours and techniques is more important than simply changing its presentation, as sometimes the simplest preparation is still the most satisfying.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.