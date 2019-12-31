These Indian dessert delicacies are just what you need this winter

Why look towards the west when there are so many desi dessert options in our own country? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Why look towards the west when there are so many desi dessert options in our own country? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Winters are synonymous with good food. And with the late December and early January days donning festive colours, elaborate feasts and family gatherings become priority. And while there is much to savour, desserts are mostly about cakes and puddings. But why look towards the West when there are so many desi dessert options available to us? If your sweet tooth is dying to bite into something, here are some delectably-sweet winter delicacies. Read on.

Gajar ka halwa

Have you had a real taste of winter if you have not had some gajar ka halwa? Immensely popular in the northern belt of the country, this carrot pudding is taken hot. First, the carrots are grated and then added to simmering milk to enhance the rich taste of the dessert. Khoya — a dairy product — is generously added to the dish, which is garnished with cashews and raisins. This melt-in-the-mouth dessert is a must-have for all dessert lovers.

Sondesh

Specifically the ‘nolengur sondesh‘, which has its origins in Bengal, but is relished across the country. This sweet is prepared using date palm and jaggery, with the latter found oozing in abundance from its core. As you bite into the sweet, you are hooked to its magical taste and silky texture. Effortless, it must be stored in cold temperatures, so as to prevent the core from melting.

Imarti

A long-lost and better-looking cousin of jalebi, imarti is mostly consumed in winters, with almond milk. This carefully crafted and juicer version of the good old jalebi is loved by all. Head over to your nearest halwai and bring home some happiness.

Malpua

This Indian pancake is much better than its western counterpart. It is deep friend and soaked in a sugary syrup, with its main ingredients being khoya, sugar, saffron and cardamom. It is irresistible once you taste it. Malpuas are also consumed hot.

Gulab jamun

Praise the lord, the sweetest dessert is here! Gulab jamuns are spongy balls of syrupy happiness that are unlike anything you have ever tasted. They are served hot in weddings, making for ideal companions in the cold months. The desi version of ebony and ivory would entail hot gulab jamuns served with vanilla ice cream. Yummy.

