scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Indian cuisine ranked fifth-best in the world; global list features culinary items like butter chicken, paneer tikka

India received 4.54 points, and some of its top dishes among a total of 411 are: roti, naan, chutney, butter garlic naam, keema, tandoori, shahi paneer, paneer tikka, malai kofta, butter chicken, paratha, rasgulla, puri, masala dosa...

food, food rankings, global foods, Indian foods, Indian cuisine, best cuisines in the world 2022, food rankings, indian express newsFind out which lip-smacking delicacies have been featured. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Food is an intrinsic part of Indian culture; across the country, what binds different faiths and communities is their love for food. While local and regional delicacies are popular, food is also intersectional, meaning, people living across the length and breadth of the country often enjoy trying out recipes and delicacies from other states and corners.

ALSO READ |How food brings inter-caste, inter-faith couples and their families closer, resolves differences in India

Such is its popularity, there is even a global recognition of the umbrella term ‘Indian cuisine’, which includes all of its intricacies and spices.

According to Taste Atlas Awards, India ranks fifth on the list of best cuisines in the world for 2022; the ranking is based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes and beverages. While the top spot has been secured by Italy, Greece is a close second, followed by Spain and Japan.

According to Taste Atlas, India has received 4.54 points, and some of its top dishes among a total of 411 dishes are: roti, naan, chutney, butter garlic naam, keema, tandoori, shahi paneer, paneer tikka, malai kofta, butter chicken, paratha, rasgulla, puri, masala dosa, kaju katli, chole bhature, to name a few.

ALSO READ |Netizens are not happy with this viral ‘chicken korma’ recipe; find out how it’s really made

The best rated Indian drinks include: chai masala, lassi, mango lassi, gin and tonic, sweet lassi, South Indian coffee, Assam tea, gajar ka doodh, thandai, haldi doodh, among others.

As per the ranking, some top culinary Indian products include: garam masala, Basmati, ghee, malai, curry leaves, paneer, Kashmiri chili, ghost pepper, nimbu pani, idiyappam, Himalayan black salt (kala namak), Chettinad masala, amchur, chaat masala, to name a few.

Also featured are snacks like samosa, panipuri, papadum, pakora, papri chaat, medu vada, aloo tikki, dhokla, murukku, dabeli and such.

ALSO READ |From ‘paneer pasanda’ to ‘pornstar martini’ cocktail: What Indians Google-searched in 2022

Furthermore, according to the list, some best restaurants and eateries to try out Indian cuisines are: Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others.

Advertisement

Per the list, Mexican cuisine is ranked sixth, after India, followed by Turkish cuisine, American, French, Peruvian and Chinese. Ranked 95 at the bottom of the list is Norwegian cuisine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 07:10:23 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan answers if Santa has visited Mannat on Christmas: ‘Ghar ke bahar bahut traffic hai’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

christmas, december 25, jesus christ, santa claus, christmas 2022, festive season, india, indian express
In pictures: What Christmas 2022 celebrations look like across India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close