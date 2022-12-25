Indian cuisine ranked fifth-best in the world; global list features culinary items like butter chicken, paneer tikka

Food is an intrinsic part of Indian culture; across the country, what binds different faiths and communities is their love for food. While local and regional delicacies are popular, food is also intersectional, meaning, people living across the length and breadth of the country often enjoy trying out recipes and delicacies from other states and corners.

Such is its popularity, there is even a global recognition of the umbrella term ‘Indian cuisine’, which includes all of its intricacies and spices.

According to Taste Atlas Awards, India ranks fifth on the list of best cuisines in the world for 2022; the ranking is based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes and beverages. While the top spot has been secured by Italy, Greece is a close second, followed by Spain and Japan.

According to Taste Atlas, India has received 4.54 points, and some of its top dishes among a total of 411 dishes are: roti, naan, chutney, butter garlic naam, keema, tandoori, shahi paneer, paneer tikka, malai kofta, butter chicken, paratha, rasgulla, puri, masala dosa, kaju katli, chole bhature, to name a few.

The best rated Indian drinks include: chai masala, lassi, mango lassi, gin and tonic, sweet lassi, South Indian coffee, Assam tea, gajar ka doodh, thandai, haldi doodh, among others.

As per the ranking, some top culinary Indian products include: garam masala, Basmati, ghee, malai, curry leaves, paneer, Kashmiri chili, ghost pepper, nimbu pani, idiyappam, Himalayan black salt (kala namak), Chettinad masala, amchur, chaat masala, to name a few.

Also featured are snacks like samosa, panipuri, papadum, pakora, papri chaat, medu vada, aloo tikki, dhokla, murukku, dabeli and such.

Furthermore, according to the list, some best restaurants and eateries to try out Indian cuisines are: Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others.

Per the list, Mexican cuisine is ranked sixth, after India, followed by Turkish cuisine, American, French, Peruvian and Chinese. Ranked 95 at the bottom of the list is Norwegian cuisine.

