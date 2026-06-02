Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal says her breakfast has ‘been the same since age 16’

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Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal, 25, detailed her breakfast routine, which she said has been the same for almost 10 years. “I eat 5 whole eggs in the morning — 2 boiled, three masala omelette — that my mother makes at home. Then I take an avocado and date smoothie, and curd, maybe. Sometimes, I drink kombucha on an empty stomach. It’s been the same since age 16. I don’t like bread,” she told Humans of Bombay in a chat.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When Pratika Rawal shared details of her long-standing diet routine, including eating five eggs in the morning, avocado-date smoothies, curd, and kombucha, it highlighted how athletes often build consistent eating habits early in life to support performance, recovery, and endurance, said consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, her breakfast is clearly protein-focused. “Eggs provide high-quality protein along with essential nutrients like choline, vitamin B12, and healthy fats. Having a mix of whole eggs and omelette-style preparations helps support muscle recovery and sustained satiety, which is especially important for athletes involved in high-intensity training.”
The addition of an avocado-date smoothie creates a combination of healthy fats and quick energy. “Avocado contributes monounsaturated fats and potassium, while dates provide natural sugars that can help replenish glycogen stores and support energy demands during training sessions.”
She also mentioned occasionally having curd, which supports gut health through probiotics and provides calcium and protein. “Another interesting aspect is drinking kombucha on an empty stomach at times. Kombucha is a fermented beverage that may support gut microbiota because of its probiotic content, although scientific evidence around major health claims remains limited. Some individuals tolerate it well, while others may experience acidity or bloating if consumed excessively,” said Goyal.
What stands out is her preference for avoiding bread and sticking to a routine she has followed since the age of 16. Goyal mentioned that it reflects an important principle in sports nutrition: consistency often matters more than constantly changing diets. Athletes usually perform best on routines their bodies are well adapted to, said Goyal.
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However, it is important to understand that athlete diets are highly individualised. “Nutritional needs depend on training intensity, metabolism, sport type, and recovery requirements. What works for a cricketer may not necessarily suit the average sedentary individual.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.