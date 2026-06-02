Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal says her breakfast has ‘been the same since age 16’

Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal, 25, detailed her breakfast routine, which she said has been the same for almost 10 years. “I eat 5 whole eggs in the morning — 2 boiled, three masala omelette — that my mother makes at home. Then I take an avocado and date smoothie, and curd, maybe. Sometimes, I drink kombucha on an empty stomach. It’s been the same since age 16. I don’t like bread,” she told Humans of Bombay in a chat.

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When Pratika Rawal shared details of her long-standing diet routine, including eating five eggs in the morning, avocado-date smoothies, curd, and kombucha, it highlighted how athletes often build consistent eating habits early in life to support performance, recovery, and endurance, said consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal.