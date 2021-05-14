scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 14, 2021
Most read

‘Please open a restaurant’: Indian contestant impresses MasterChef Australia judges with desi meal

"Can we come to your house please?" said one of the judges

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 4:40:22 pm
depinder chhibber, masterchef australiaDepinder served a typical desi platter to the judges on MasterChef Australia. (Source: depinder_/Instagram)

On MasterChef Australia, Indian home chef Depinder Chhibber left the judges impressed with the taste of desi food.

For one of the cooking rounds, Depinder made a platter of chhole (chickpea curry), cauliflower paratha, khadhai paneer, and a special pickle made with her grandmother’s recipe. “I’ve taken inspiration from the tiffin culture which is very popular in India,” she explained to the judges.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Depinder Chhibber (@depinder_)

On tasting the food, chef Jock Zonfrillo, a judge on the show, said, “You absolutely…nailed it. That’s what we wanted. It’s a complete meal…Your gran’s pickles, get me some of them in a jar.”

Also Read |‘I’m constantly thrilled with the food I eat every time I visit India’: Chef Gary Mehigan

Depinder, who got emotional, talked about why the food was so special. She expressed, “This is the stuff that I grew up eating. This is like what you have at my house.”

To this, judge Melissa Leong responded, “Please open a restaurant and make this food.”

She added, “Can we come to your house please?”

Watch the full video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: How the world is celebrating Eid amid pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x