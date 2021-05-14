‘Please open a restaurant’: Indian contestant impresses MasterChef Australia judges with desi meal

On MasterChef Australia, Indian home chef Depinder Chhibber left the judges impressed with the taste of desi food.

For one of the cooking rounds, Depinder made a platter of chhole (chickpea curry), cauliflower paratha, khadhai paneer, and a special pickle made with her grandmother’s recipe. “I’ve taken inspiration from the tiffin culture which is very popular in India,” she explained to the judges.

On tasting the food, chef Jock Zonfrillo, a judge on the show, said, “You absolutely…nailed it. That’s what we wanted. It’s a complete meal…Your gran’s pickles, get me some of them in a jar.”

Depinder, who got emotional, talked about why the food was so special. She expressed, “This is the stuff that I grew up eating. This is like what you have at my house.”

To this, judge Melissa Leong responded, “Please open a restaurant and make this food.”

She added, “Can we come to your house please?”

