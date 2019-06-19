Indians love ‘extra spice’, ‘extra sauce’ in their food, says new report

‘Indians love their biryani extra spicy, their pizza extra saucy and cheesy, and prefer coffee with no sugar’, says a new cravings report released by online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats.

With ‘piping hot dosas with a mouthful of flavourful chutney, chicken starters with a big dip of mayonnaise, burgers without a bite of tomato, pav bhaji strictly without any onion or garlic’ being other demands, the India chapter of The Eats Cravings Report 2019 analysed the food orders of Indians across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ludhiana, Pune among others.

Conducted between January to May 2019, the analysis revealed that ‘extra sauce’ topped the charts as the most popular request followed by ‘spicy’ and ‘extra onions’; and that the western cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Surat ordered the highest number of ‘Jain’ dishes. In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, ‘onions’ were a popular craving.

The report also mentioned how Mumbaikars beat the heat by clocking in the highest number of orders for lassi while donuts topped their charts as the most loved dessert. Also, Indians binged on chocolate milkshake the most with close competition from hot chocolate sundaes and ‘Death by Chocolate’ pastries.

The order analysis also revealed that Pune opted for a good old cup of chai or hot tea, while Chennai kept it healthy with a refreshing glass of watermelon juice. Oreo Shake, the ultimate millennial craving, topped beverage charts across Mangaluru.

In terms of ice cream flavours, the report observed that every city has its own personal favourite – Bengalureans made the highest number of tender coconut ice-cream orders, while Mumbaikars beat the heat with strawberry ice-cream. Belgian chocolate satiated palates for Delhiites, while mango was the most popular flavour in Pune.

Chaat, undoubtedly, topped the snacking list in Pune, followed by Jaipur.

Chicken biryani topped India’s late night cravings followed by chicken fried rice and mutton biryani.