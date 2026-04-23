From Ladakh to global fame: Indian cheese win big in Brazil; all about their nutritional benefits

India’s cheese story just got a global upgrade. At the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, one of the world’s most renowned international competitions for cheese and dairy products, India made its debut by winning four prestigious medals, including one Super Gold, two Golds, and one Silver.

The Super Gold went to Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), while Gold medals were awarded to Yak Churpi-Soft by Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese). The Silver medal was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). The achievement has put Indian artisanal cheese firmly on the global gourmet map.

Celebrating the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on X: “Cheese from India makes its mark globally…India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver. The Super Gold was won by Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), the Golds were won by Yak Churpi-Soft, Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) while the Silver was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo.”