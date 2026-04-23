From Ladakh to global fame: Indian cheese win big in Brazil; all about their nutritional benefits

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
India’s cheese story just got a global upgrade. At the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, one of the world’s most renowned international competitions for cheese and dairy products, India made its debut by winning four prestigious medals, including one Super Gold, two Golds, and one Silver.
The Super Gold went to Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), while Gold medals were awarded to Yak Churpi-Soft by Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese). The Silver medal was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). The achievement has put Indian artisanal cheese firmly on the global gourmet map.
Celebrating the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on X: “Cheese from India makes its mark globally…India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver. The Super Gold was won by Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), the Golds were won by Yak Churpi-Soft, Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) while the Silver was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo.”
Cheese from India makes its mark globally…
India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver.
The…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But beyond international recognition and gourmet appeal, these cheeses also offer nutritional value. According to Dt Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, each variety offers distinct taste, texture, and health benefits.
Brie-style cheese
Brie-style cheese is soft, creamy, and covered in a delicate white mould rind. Known for its earthy flavour and smooth texture, it is often considered a luxury cheese, Dr Kalra explains. “Nutritionally, Brie is rich in calcium and healthy fats, making it a good source of sustained energy. Its fat content also helps improve satiety, meaning even small portions can feel satisfying. When consumed in moderation, it can be part of a balanced diet rather than just an indulgence.”
Yak Churpi-Sof
Yak Churpi is one of the most traditional cheese from the Himalayan region, especially in Ladakh and nearby high-altitude communities. It is dense, slightly tangy, and often prepared through sun-drying or fermentation. Dr Kalra elaborates, “Because it is made from yak’s milk, it is naturally rich in protein and energy, making it ideal for people living in harsh climates where nutrition and sustenance are essential. It is considered one of the most wholesome among the four varieties due to its nutritional density and traditional preparation.”
Brunost
Brunost is quite different from conventional cheeses. Made from concentrated whey, it has a sweet, caramel-like flavour and a fudge-like consistency due to the caramelisation of milk sugars. “Its biggest nutritional advantage lies in quick energy release. Since it contains higher natural sugar content from whey, it serves as a fast source of fuel, especially useful for active lifestyles. It also retains some whey-derived nutrients, making it distinct from aged cheeses,” says Dr Kalra.
Belper Knolle-style
Belper Knolle-style cheese is crumbly, flavourful, and coated in black pepper. Traditionally aged for a stronger taste, it is often grated over dishes like a spice rather than eaten in large chunks.
Its concentrated flavour means a little goes a long way. This naturally helps with portion control while still delivering satisfaction. Because of its strong taste and texture, smaller amounts are enough, making it easier to enjoy without overconsumption, explains Dr Kalra.
Why artisanal cheese is worth choosing
Dt Kalra suggests that consumers should start looking beyond processed cheese slices and explore artisanal alternatives. Unlike heavily processed cheese products, artisan-made cheeses are usually free from excess preservatives, made with better-quality milk, and follow traditional fermentation methods.
She recommends checking ingredient lists, choosing cheeses with fewer additives, and ensuring authenticity of the source. Artisan-made cheese, especially when consumed in moderation, can offer better flavour, improved nutrition, and a more natural food experience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.