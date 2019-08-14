Enjoy Independence Day celebrations with these tricolour recipes

India finally gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1957. The day is a great way to remember and pay respect to all those who lost their lives for the country. Today, hoisting the national flag, flying kites and enjoying some quality time with your loved ones is how most people observe the day. In keeping with the spirit of the day, why not add some delicious tricolour recipes to the celebrations.

To help make it easier for you, we have put together the following recipes you can choose from.

Paneer Tikka from Anardana; Modern Kitchen & Bar

Ingredients:

250g – Paneer (diced)

1 – Capsicum (diced)

1 – Onion (diced)

1 – Tomato (deseeded and diced)

1 tsp – Ajwain or carom seeds

2 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 tsp – Mustard oil

1 tsp -Butter

1/2 tsp – Black pepper powder

3/4 tsp -Salt

2 tsp -Mint coriander chutney

1/2 cup – Onions

1/2 cup -Thick hung curd

1 tsp -Chaat masala

Food colouring (red and green)

Method:

*Dice paneer and vegetables.

*Mix paneer, onion, capsicum, tomato, ginger garlic paste, hung curd, ajwain, mustard oil, salt and black pepper.

*Keep the paneer marinated for at least six hours. Maintain three separate portions (for tricolour).

*Add red food colouring to one portion and mint chutney to other.

*Use a non-stick pan, heat butter and grill the paneer.

*Place the three kinds of paneer in a flag-like presentation and enjoy your tricoloured paneer tikka!

Coriander Chicken by Rajesh Singh, sous chef at Varq – Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Ingredients:

100g- Chicken cubes

50g – Boiled rice

5g – Curry leaves

5g – Mustard seed

5g – Whole red chili

4 – Whole cashew nut

25ml – Coconut oil

75g – Onion

50g – Coconut milk

2 – Green chilli

2g – Ginger

20g – Cream

2g – Salt

20 g – Boiled coriander paste

1 – Twisted roti crisp

Method:

For saffron coconut rice:

*Wash rice 2-3 times and soak for 15 mins before boiling in hot water with a little salt.

*Take a heavy bottom pan and add coconut oil. Crackle mustard seed in it add chopped onion, curry leaves, whole cashew nuts.

*Add boiled rice and saffron. Season well.

For coriander chicken:

*Take another pan and add coconut oil, mustard seeds, chopped onions and little water. Now add the powder spices and coconut milk to give a binding consistency. Add coriander puree and cook well for a few minutes. At the end, add chicken and cook well.

For coconut cream curry:

*For gravy, take coconut oil in pan and crackle mustard seed, onions, curry leaves, cream and add coconut milk and cook well and reduce to half and strain after that.

For plating:

*Place the rice in a mold and similarly add sauce and pepper coriander chicken.

*Garnish with twisted roti crisp and micro greens.

Tricolour Mousse by Sandeep Hansda, pastry sous chef, Hyatt Centric Bengaluru (Shanti Hospitality Group)

Ingredients:

600g – Whipped cream

150ml – Orange juice

150g – Fresh cream

1/2 cup – Kiwi

3 – Egg whites

20g – Gelatin

150ml – Coconut milk

Method:

*To begin with, make 3 layers of mousse — Take a mousse mould and make a layer of whipped cream, add kiwi, then egg white, gelatin and fresh cream. Allow it to set.

*Now make another layer of whipped cream add coconut milk, egg white, gelatin and fresh cream and set it on the top of the first layer.

*For the top layer, mix orange juice, whipped cream, egg white, gelatin and fresh cream and freeze it for an hour.

*Serve cold.

Pista Chocolate and Mandarin by Anurudh Khanna, executive chef, The Westin Gurgaon & The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Ingredients:

For pista kheer

100g – Pista

1000ml – Milk

100g – Sugar

50g – Rice (broken)

5g – Green cardamom

For chocolate mousse

220g – White chocolate

60ml – Milk

40g – Egg yolk

165g – Whipped cream

1- Vanilla pod

For Mandarin

1 – Mandarin

60g – Sugar

200ml – Water

Method:

*Melt chocolate in a double boiler.

*Make Sabayon with egg yolk and add whipped cream along with vanilla pods to make the mousse.

*Boil the milk and add cardamom, rice, pista and sugar.

*Simmer on slow heat and cook well.

*Make sugar syrup by melting the sugar on high heat and add mandarin.

*Assemble in layers starting with the kheer at the bottom, followed by mousse and finally add the candied mandarin on top.