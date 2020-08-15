Independence day special: Brighten your day with these easy recipes

Make sure you are having a good time with these easy recipes. (Source: Head chef Ritesh Shabani from Madchef /Yummy Idea App/Cornitos)

Indian Independence Day is a special occasion for all of us proud Indians. While speeches and celebratory flag hoisting mark the occasion, this year, most of us are confined to our homes owing to the pandemic. However, don’t let that dampen your spirits. To cheer you up, we thought what would be better than to celebrate it with some special recipes that make the day for you and your close ones. If you have been wondering about some easy recipes that your family would love to gorge on, you are at the right place. We have these simple and delectable recipes to make your day even better.

Vanilla Cup Cakes by Home chefs at The Yummy Idea App

Ingredients

1.5 cup – All-purpose flour

1 cup – Sugar

1/2 cup – Butter

1/2tsp – Baking soda

1tsp – Baking powder

3/4 cup – Milk

1+1/2tsp – Vanilla essence

Method

*Mix dry ingredients. Sieve all-purpose flour, baking soda and baking powder twice.

*Add butter and sugar. Whisk on high speed until smooth and creamy.

*Add vanilla essence.

*Add sifted floor in small proportion and mix on low speed.

*Now add milk. Mix it.

*Line cupcake pan with liners.

*Pour the batter till 3/4th.

*Preheat oven at 180 degrees for 10 mins.

*Now bake the cupcakes at the same temperature for 20 to 25 minutes.

The batter makes approximately 18 cupcakes.

Pro tips

Use powdered sugar.

Butter can be replaced with 1/2 cup vegetable oil.

Butter should be at room temperature.

Batter should be flowing consistency.

Azadi ke flavours Nachos from Cornitos

Ingredients

1 packet – Cornitos Nachos Melange

1 no – Carrot julienne

1 no – Cucumber julienne

7-8 no – Chopped garlic cloves

20g – Chopped ginger

8-10 no – Chopped red chilli

20g – Super fine sugar

4tbsp – Lemon juice

A few mint leaves

50g – Spring onion

1 bunch – Coriander leaves

1 bunch – Iceberg lettuce

10g – Pomegranate

Method

*Wash and peel carrot and cucumber and cut into fine julienne.

*Wash and clean the iceberg lettuce and shred into long thin strip.

For marination

*Squeeze the lemon into a large bowl, add ginger, garlic, chopped chilli, some salt, some sugar and mix it together. The dressing is prepared.

*Take another mixing bowl, hand break the lettuce, then add the julienned carrot and cucumber, then spring onion, then fresh coriander and mint.

*Add prepared dressing over the veggies, keep it aside for 15 minutes so that veggies extract the flavour of marination.

For plating

*Take out the mélange nachos over a platter, place a spoon full of stuffing over the mélange nachos and add few pomegranates over it. Repeat the same process with rest of the nachos.

Instant tricolour coconut barfi by Home chefs at The Yummy Idea App

Ingredients

2 cup – Coconut, fresh/desiccated

1 cup – Condensed milk/milkmaid

1/4tsp – Cardamom powder/elachi powder

1tsp – Ghee/clarified butter

2 drops – Saffron food colour

2 drops – Green food colour

Method

*Firstly, in a large kadai, take two cups coconut and one cup condensed milk.

*Mix well, keeping the flame on low.

*Make sure to keep stirring until the mixture changes colour and forms a lump.

*Now add cardamom powder and one teaspoon ghee. Mix well.

*Further, divide the mixture into three equal parts to make tiranga burfi, else you can directly set.

*Transfer into three different bowls and mix two drops saffron food colour to one part and two drops green food colour to another part leaving one part as it is.

*Spread the green layer and flatten with a cup.

*Further spread plain coconut layer followed by saffron layer and flatten with a cup.

*Allow to rest for a couple of minutes or till it sets completely. Now reverse and cut into square shape or desired shape.

Tricolor Ladoo by head chef Ritesh Shabani from Madchef

Ingredients

1.5 cup – Desiccated coconut + 1/4 cup for garnishing

1/2 cup – Sweetened condensed milk

1tsp – Clarified butter

1tsp – Cardamom powder

1tsp – Milk and pinch of saffron for orange colour

2tsp – Pistachio powder for green colour

Method

*In a non-stick pan, heat ghee and add coconut. Stir it on medium heat until it turns golden brown colour.

*Take out in plate. In the same pan, add condensed milk and mix it well for one minute.

*Now add coconut. Mix well until it observes the moisture. Keep stirring constantly. Add cardamom powder, mix well until the mixture become thick and then take three equal portion in different mixing bowl.

*Add saffron milk in one, pistachio powder in second keep one white. Cool down the mixture completely and make ladoos of it. Coat it with desiccated coconut and serve.

Which one would you like to try?

