Independence Day 2021: Rujuta Diwekar recommends five local, seasonal foods to boost immunity

In her latest audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ nutritionist and #vocalforlocal advocate Rujuta Diwekar shares a list of locally-sourced or prepared seasonal foods that have tremendous health benefits.

On the occasion of Independence Day today, revisiting food which revitalise the body and pump our daily routine. Diwekar’s audiobook is available on Audible.in.

Mango: According to the nutritionist, this seasonal delicacy and king of fruits rides the summer-monsoon waves. Apart from being tasty, soaking mangoes in water for a good 20 to 30 minutes makes them a quick and effective cleanser of the entire system. In her own words Rujuta says “to look like a queen you will need to keep good company of this king of fruits.”

Cashew Apple: “Five times richer in Vitamin C than an orange”, says the nutritionist in her latest audiobook. Cashew Apple is a summer conical fruit that makes for the “perfect tangy drink with just a single bite”. She also states that being rich in carbohydrates, this fruit has excellent antitumor and antimicrobial properties – that’s exactly why even the global food giants are interested in it.

Gajar Halwa: Loved by everyone, this staple dessert usually finds its way to every celebration due to its gooey goodness. Overloaded with flavours, Gajar halwa is never really considered good for one’s health. But she busts this common myth. “Gajar halwa, that is cooked with love, warmth and joy in your kitchen can be and in fact, always is 100 times healthier than cereals”.

Amla: “Am ka dose har roze,” says Rujuta. Amla is the answer o flaky scalps, scaly skin and ailing body in need of moisture. “The Wonder fruit” is a great fix to several issues. Its iron, magnesium and vitamin B soothe the nerves during winter and is key to counter ageing with its phytonutrients, antioxidants and digestive enzymes. As per the nutritionist “The king of winter fights infections, and even headaches or dizziness with its high levels of vitamin C. Amla can be consumed as it is or as Chyavanprash, pickle, sharbat or even murabba.”

Tilgul: A winter delicacy, with essential fatty acids to “add char chand on to the celebrations.” Til is the richest non-dairy source of calcium and is also rich in essential fats, copper, magnesium and zinc. A perfect answer for painful joints due to the cold weather with its unique taste and nutritional properties; Rujuta proclaims, “That’s exactly why food containing til should be consumed. It has all it takes to keep your bones, tendons, joints and ligaments well-nourished, lubricated, supple and pain-free.”

