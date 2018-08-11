Independence Day 2018: 5 tricolour recipes to celebrate the spirit of freedom

Here are some tricolour savouries for you to enjoy this Independence Day! (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Here are some tricolour savouries for you to enjoy this Independence Day! (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Wondering how to celebrate Independence Day this year? How about staying away from the crowd and enjoying a relaxed day at home by cooking tricoloured delicacies for your loved ones? From a colourful and flavoured pasta to dimsums and tiranga chicken balls, these foods will instantly satiate your taste buds.

Hence, here are some expert curated easy-to-do recipes for you to celebrate the patriotic fervour of the country’s 72nd Independence Day.

Saffron and pesto flavoured pasta with chilli garlic truffle oil

By Chef Ripu Daman Handa

Saffron and pesto flavoured pasta with chilli garlic truffle oil. Saffron and pesto flavoured pasta with chilli garlic truffle oil.

Ingredients

2 cups — Flour

3 — Eggs

1/2 tsp — Salt

1/2 tsp — Extra virgin olive oil

Method

* Hollow out the center making a well in the middle of the flour with steep sides.

* Break the eggs into the well. Add the salt, and olive oil to the hollow center and gently mix together with a fork. Gradually start incorporating the flour by pulling in the flour from the sides of the well. As you incorporate more of the flour, the dough will start to take shape.

* With your hands or a bench scraper continue working the dough until it comes together. If the dough is too dry, add a little water; if too wet or sticky, add a little flour.

* Now rest the dough for 15 to 20 minutes. You can store the dough in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours, but allow it to return to room temperature before rolling it out.

* Now give the shape to the pasta and boiled it as per req.

For flavour and colour variations

* All colour additions should be added to eggs before incorporating into the flour. Keep in mind that you will need to add a little bit of flour to your basic pasta recipe to compensate for the additional liquid added

* For green colour pasta you can blanched spinach purée

* For saffron colour pasta you can use saffron or Tomato Pasta

Now, toss the pasta with some vegetables as per choice and garlic , Olive oil , chopped chilli and season it.

Tricolour Dimsums

By Flying Saucer, Nehru Place

Tricolour Dimsums. Tricolour Dimsums.

Ingredients

100g — Thigh minced chicken

5g — Green chili

5g — Fresh coriander

5g — Oyster sauce

5g — Sesame oil

Salt to taste

3g — Broth powder

2g — White pepper powder

Method

* Take minced chicken in a bowl, add chilly, coriander, oyster sauce and seasoning.

* Mix it properly then make dough of dimsums with flour and milk.

* Make it smoothly, take small balls and spread.

* Put the filling in dough and nicely steam for 4 min and serve it hot.

Thai ginger ball chicken

By Teddy Boy

Thai ginger boll chicken. Thai ginger boll chicken.

Ingredients

120g — Minced chicken thigh

150g — Cabbage Julian

50g — Carrots Julian

5g — Thai ginger chopped

3g — Lemon grass chopped

10g — Red chilli paste

5g — Garlic

5g — Chilli paste

5g — Tomato ketchup

Salt to taste

5g — Broth powder

5 ml — Soya sauce

4 — Spring roll sheets

15 ml — Refined oil

30 ml — Sweet chilli sauce

Method

* Take 15 ml oil in a pan and heat add garlic, Ginger, lemongrass, lemon leaf paste.

* Add red curry paste, cook and toss it and put filling in spring sheet rolled batter way and fry it.

Tiranga Pulao Recipe

By Lord of the Drinks, CP

Tiranga Pulao Recipe. Tiranga Pulao Recipe.

( Prep time: 30-45 minutes; Cooking time: 20-25 minutes)

Ingredients

For orange rice

1 cup — Basmati rice soaked and drained

2 tsp — Ghee

1/4 tsp — Cumin seeds

1 tsp — Ginger paste

1/4 cup — Tomato puree

1/2 tsp — Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp — Red chilli powder

1 tsp — Red chilli paste

Salt to taste

For white rice

1 cup — Cooked basmati rice

For green rice

2 tsp — Ghee

1/4 tsp — Cumin seeds

1 tsp — Ginger paste

1 tsp — Green chilli paste

1/2 cup — Spinach puree

Salt to taste

Method

* Heat 2 tbsps ghee in two different nonstick pans. Add cumin seeds to one pan and sauté till seeds begin to change color.

* Add rice and mix. Add cumin seeds to the second pan and sauté till they begin to change colour.

* Add ginger paste, red chili powder and red chili paste to the first pan and sauté.

* Add tomato puree, salt and mix well. Add 1 cup water and mix, cover and cook till the rice is done.

* Add turmeric powder and rice to the second pan and mix well. Add green chili paste, ginger paste and salt and sauté lightly.

* Add ½ cup water and mix well. Cover and cook. When water starts boiling, add spinach puree, mix well, cover and cook till the rice is done.

* Place a ring mould in the serving plate. Put the green rice in the mould and press lightly.

* Add cooked white rice and press lightly. Top it with the orange rice and press lightly!

* Remove the ring mold slowly and serve.

Tricoloured cottage cheese skewers recipe

By Time Machine, Noida

Tricoloured cottage cheese skewers recipe. Tricoloured cottage cheese skewers recipe.

Ingredients

180g — Paneer (divided into 9 squares, into three bowls)

First batch marination

20g — Fresh basil pesto

30g — Yogurt

30g — Fresh Cream

4 pcs — Green bell peppers (cut into squares)

Salt and pepper to taste

Second batch marination

30g — Fresh cream

30g — Yogurt

30g — Tahini paste

1/2 tsp — Cardamom powder –

1/2 tsp — Onion powder

1/2 tsp — Garlic powder

4 pcs — Onion (cut into squares)

Salt and white pepper to taste

Third batch marination

30g — Yogurt

30g — Fresh cream

20g — Sundried tomato pesto

1/2 tsp — Lemon juice

4 pcs — Red bell pepper (cut into squares)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

* Marinate the cottage cheese in their respective mixes for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight.

* Brush a lava grill with oil or non-stick pan with olive oil and sear all sides of the skewer.

* Transfer to a hot oven 180 degrees and cook for approximately 5-10 minutes or till cooked all the way through.

* Serve hot with a julienned bell pepper salad, a lemon wedge and marinated onions.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd