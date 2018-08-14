Independence Day 2018: Special menus and events to invoke patriotism in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Independence Day 2018: Wondering where to go with friends and family? Here’s a quick guide to help you. Independence Day 2018: Wondering where to go with friends and family? Here’s a quick guide to help you.

After much toil, struggle, and loss of lives, India freed itself from the British rule and gained Independence on August 15, 1947. Every year, the day unites people from various strata of the society to get together and mark this day. Independence is valuable and it is imperative to acknowledge and appreciate it. Every year on this day, several events are conducted to invoke the spirit of patriotism.

While wishes and greetings are exchanged, there are many who style themselves according to the theme of the day. Many restaurants also dole out discounts and several events are planned. If you are planning to go and eat out, or just do something different this year, we have got you covered. Here are some places you can head out to.

Delhi NCR

Band Baaja Baarat at Rajouri is offering a 50 per cent off on buffet, if you visit wearing a tricolour attire. The offer is valid from August 10-15.

Where: Band Baaja Baarat.

When: August 10-15

Cost: Rs 1300 for two (approximately)

Phone: 95990 08036

Verandah is presenting a sumptuous tricolour-themed menu. Curated by Chef Pawan Bisht, the menu includes dishes like spinach hummus, Freedom Fighter’s Dum Biryani, Constitutional Club Tandoori Aloo among others.

Where: Verandah

When: August 13-19

Cost: Rs 1500 plus taxes

Phone: 9667022556, 9667022551

Crowne Plaza is offering 71 per cent of the total bill on their buffet meal at Edesia (multi cuisine restaurant).

Where: Edesia, multi cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

When: August 15; 6am to 1am

Phone: 011 4646 2000

On August 15, you can experience rich rural and cultural heritage and go for some adventures activities with Jashn e azaadi at Warriors Village.

Where: Warriors Village

When: August 15; 10am-5pm

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Phone: 099115 57999

Mumbai

In case you want to go out and celebrate the day, you can try out Independence Day Breakfast Cycling Ride at Colaba, Mumbai.

Where: Colaba Causeway Market , Mumbai South

When: August 15; 6am to 9am

Cost: Rs 350 onwards

Phone: Nil

For Independence Day, The Pancake Story is offering delectable pancakes at only Rs 72. This is applicable across all outlets.

Where: The Pancake Story

When: August 15; 10am-1am

Cost: Rs 72 onwards

Toxic Independence, with captain Joseph Pinto has an elaborate plan set for August 15. Those who are interested can meet up at Andheri West at 6 am and then go towards a organic farm, which is about two and a half hours away from the city. After they reach, they will drink two types of smoothies with some delicious fruits. After trekking, a community cooking will take place. This will be followed by meditation. In the evening, games and dance will follow along with some herbal tea.

Where: Andheri West , Mumbai Western Suburbs

When: August 15; 6am to 9pm

Cost: Rs 2500

(Those who are above 10 years can participate and no phones and gadgets will be allowed.)

Bangalore

Mad over Donuts is providing a Rs 71 off on your bill of Rs 399 for the 71st Independence day.

Where: All Mad over Donuts outlets

When: August 15

On August 15, you can enroll yourself and learn the art of baking.

Where: To be decided

When: August 15; 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Rs 1000

Kolkata

JW Kitchen in Kolkata are curating an elaborate brunch for Independence Day.

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata

When: August 15; 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Cost: Rs 1999 plus Unlimited Select Beverages

Phone: +91 33 6633 0000



The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has put out a special Independence Day brunch on 15th August 2018.

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

When: August 3-15; 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Rs 1399 plus applicable taxes + Liquid Buffet at Rs 650 (all inclusive)

Phone: 033-40371234



So, where would you like to go with your friends and family this Independence Day?

