Keep herbs fresh ‘in the refrigerator for up to 8-10 days’ with this expert-approved trick

Herbs are an indispensable part of cooking, and they are best used fresh. But we often end up buying more than we require, and these herbs wilt and go bad over time. To make things easy for us, chef Vikas Khanna shared a super easy trick to increase the shelf life of herbs.

“These 27 seconds might save you a lot of flavours, freshness, and a little money. This is the best trick to keep herbs fresh in the refrigerator for up to 8-10 days,” he captioned the Instagram post.

All you need to do is take a glass of water and dip the stem of the herb in it. Then, cover the herb with a plastic bag. “Change the water every 48 hours,” he recommended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

Earlier, the chef had also posted a video on Twitter sharing a hack to increase the shelf life of bananas. In the video, he was seen covering the stem of some bananas with wet tissue.

A trick that truly works.

I was experimenting on ways to increase the shelf life of bananas.

Wrapping the stem with plastic wrap or covering it with wet tissue. pic.twitter.com/bjX1xKyZzP — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 20, 2020

“I was experimenting on ways to increase the shelf life of bananas. Wrapping the stem with plastic wrap or covering it with wet tissue,” he suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!