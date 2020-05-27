This chia pudding bowl is perfect for a fancy breakfast

There’s nothing like picture-perfect acai bowls. But since we are in isolation, acai berries are out of bounds. So your next best bet is chia seeds, which come loaded with health benefits. Apart from being rich in antioxidants they are also a low carb-friendly food and help keep your blood sugar in check. If you are looking for a healthy and well, a fancy, alternative for breakfast this morning then check out this easy chia pudding bowl recipe.
I’m a big sucker for chia puddings mostly because they are the easiest to make and packed with fiber and protein. 🍭 Honestly this bowl has all of my favorite stuff in it which I’m surprised I haven’t tried together before. Sealed the deal for making this recipe on repeat. 🍭 While we’re at it, having chia seeds in the morning is proven to be the best for you. That fiber is going to boost metabolism and allow you to digest better. Your breakfast will leave you and the tummy feeling satisfied. 🍭 I added: – @siggisdairy coconut yoghurt – @mammachia pre soaked in coconut milk – @juiceshopsf live granola – blueberries – sunflower seeds 🍭 5 ingredients that will leave you with a delicious taste and fulfilled heart. If you don’t get these ingredients where you live, replace with local available alternatives with the chia seeds. 🍭 #breakfastofchampions #happytohealthyou
Steps
*Slice your favourite fruits (mangoes, apples, blueberries, bananas) and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
*Take a pan and place it on medium heat. Add half a cup of milk along with 2.5 tbsp chia seeds. You can also add honey and jaggery powder for that little sweetness. Stir until the seeds get fluffy and the mixture thickens.
*Ensure jaggery powder or honey has completely dissolved. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and refrigerate it for 10-15 minutes.
*Then take it out and transfer to a flat bowl and place the sliced fruits and sprinkle some chia seeds on the top. Garnish it with roasted roughly grounded almonds or pistachios if you like. Enjoy your healthy breakfast!
Will you try this recipe?
