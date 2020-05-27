This chia pudding bowl is perfect for a fancy breakfast

Pamper yourself with fresh fruits and chia! (Photo: Getty) Pamper yourself with fresh fruits and chia! (Photo: Getty)

There’s nothing like picture-perfect acai bowls. But since we are in isolation, acai berries are out of bounds. So your next best bet is chia seeds, which come loaded with health benefits. Apart from being rich in antioxidants they are also a low carb-friendly food and help keep your blood sugar in check. If you are looking for a healthy and well, a fancy, alternative for breakfast this morning then check out this easy chia pudding bowl recipe.

Steps

*Slice your favourite fruits (mangoes, apples, blueberries, bananas) and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

*Take a pan and place it on medium heat. Add half a cup of milk along with 2.5 tbsp chia seeds. You can also add honey and jaggery powder for that little sweetness. Stir until the seeds get fluffy and the mixture thickens.

*Ensure jaggery powder or honey has completely dissolved. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and refrigerate it for 10-15 minutes.

*Then take it out and transfer to a flat bowl and place the sliced fruits and sprinkle some chia seeds on the top. Garnish it with roasted roughly grounded almonds or pistachios if you like. Enjoy your healthy breakfast!

