Midnight Comfort

What happens when you put Maggi, omelette and chocolate cake side by side on a menu? It screams comfort food. And that’s what a new cafe in the Capital aims to do — cater to your midnight cravings. Located in the vicinity of the Delhi airport, the place is also well-stocked for the steady trickle of jet-lagged flyers, mostly looking for a small portion of quick grub at an odd hour.

Advertising

Imperfecto Shor Cafe has no less than 24 dishes on the night menu, comprising salads, pizzas, calzones, and sandwiches among others, besides Delhi’s all-time favourite snacks — Maggi (three variations) and omelettes (of five kinds). “At night, people usually crave for carbs. The ones on a controlled diet won’t really binge at night. Even for them, we have a few grills on the menu,” says Akanksha Dean, Chef Manager at the restaurant, which has Delhi-based Madan brothers and Spanish entrepreneur Nuria Rodriguez at its helm.

The cafe is one of the few all-night eateries in Delhi, with the rest mostly confined to five-star hotels. While the night fare is simplistic in nature, the day menu is elaborate and is inspired by popular European, American and Asian dishes, even as comfort food continues to define it. The space also has a Gothic-inspired nightclub (open only on weekends) adjacent to it.

The cafe’s decor features exposed-brick walls adorned with colourful canvas paintings, paired with vintage-looking furniture, designed by Rodriguez herself, who has designed all the other nine Imperfecto cafes. Handmade lights, charpoy ceilings and rustic chandeliers add uniqueness to the place.

Advertising

The name of each dish is inspired by the characters from the Gothic era. There is The Abby of Darkness, suggesting the morish Spanish black rice with prawns and calamari; King Leopold’s Succession, the non-vegetarian burger named after the longest reigning Belgian monarch; while the Spanish croquettas are called The Royal Portal. We tried the Martina’s Ensalada (a refreshing salad with mixed fruits, lettuce, cherries, bononcini, pomegranate and a honey mustard dressing), finishing off the 2 am meal with Chocolate Mudcake Sunday, a tried and tested combination you can never go wrong with at any hour.

There is also a Goth-themed bar, with cocktails inspired by Indian flavours such as paan, Earl Grey tea, masala tea, kafir lime and spices. Each cocktail has a portion of finger food served on the side.

Hot-sellers on the menu include The Royal Portal, Clement’s Japanese Affair (Teriyaki chicken), Thai curries, sushi and butter chicken. Dean says, “We want comfort food, but the effort is to make it cool.”

Meal for Two: Rs 2,000 (including taxes; without alcohol)

Address: Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, Delhi