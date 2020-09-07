This soup will boost immunity and also make your skin glow

Ensure you have a bowl full of this nutritious soup for immunity and skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The pandemic has made all of us realise the importance of eating nutritious food and building immunity. And vegetables make up a sizeable portion of nutritious food. From helping meet the body’s nutrient requirements to satiating hunger pangs in a healthy way, vegetables help us in myriad ways. So it is high time you include vegetables in your daily diet as they are not only good for your health but can also help you get glowing skin.

Don’t believe us?

Take a look at what cosmetic dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane has to say about an easy, vegeratble soup that is not just for immunity but for glowing skin too.

This is what she said: “My easy carrot-pumpkin soup is perfect to protect your skin from UV damage and boost your immunity. Carrots and pumpkins are rich in carotenoids. These antioxidants give you glowing skin and also strengthen your defence system.”

Would you like to try the easy recipe?

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Butter

4-5 – Garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

250g – Carrots, washed and diced

250g – Pumpkin, washed and diced

2 cups – Water

Salt, to taste

Fresh cream for garnish

Pepper grounds

Method

*In a pressure cooker, heat butter and add garlic. Saute on medium flame till the garlic turns golden brown.

*Add carrot, pumpkin and salt. Saute for three-five minutes.

*Add water and seal the cooker. Allow two whistles. Put off the flame and allow it to cool down.

*Open the cooker and blend the boiled mix in a mixer grinder.

*Garnish with cream and sprinkle fresh ground pepper. Serve hot!

Easy, right?

