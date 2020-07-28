Boost your immunity with this seasonal, hyperlocal Maharashtrian sabzi

Learn how to make this special seasonal bhaji this monsoon. (Rekha Diwekar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Learn how to make this special seasonal bhaji this monsoon. (Rekha Diwekar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Since there is a lot of conversation around eating local and seasonal along with traditional foods to boost immunity and overall health, there is nothing like a good bhaji or sabzi that can help you meet the body’s nutritional requirement. One such dish is the Maharashtrian sabzi called Shevla Bhaji. Made with shevla or dragon stalk yam, an exotic ingredient found only during the start of the monsoons in the Western part of the country, the vegetable is said to be immensely helpful in boosting immunity.

This is what Rekha Diwekar, who often shares various traditional recipes, had to say about it: “This is a hyperlocal vegetable and is of the wild and uncultivated category. It’s supposed to boost immunity and should be consumed at least once in the season. This is available only for 15 days once monsoon season starts”.

In case you would like to try it, here’s how to make it.

ALSO READ | The wild vegetables of Maharashtra, grown by the tribal communities, are being showcased at a festival in Mumbai

Shevla bhaji

Ingredients

1 bunch – Shevla or dragon stalk yam

8-10 – Kakde (another hyperlocal vegetable) (small green round sabzi in picture)

4 – Onionz

7-8 – Garlic

Chilli powder

Salt

6-8 tsp – Oil

Mustard seeds

Asafoetida

Turmeric powder

Grated coconut

Method

*Discard the lower part of the shevla and take only the upper portion.

*Cut into small pieces.

*Take kakde, remove the seeds, grind in a mixer.

*Take a pressure cooker, add oil and mustard seeds. Let it splutter.

*Add hing and turmeric powder.

*Add shevla and kakde paste.

*Add chilli powder, garam masala, grated coconut and cook in the pressure cooker.

You can eat it with chapati, bhakri or rice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd