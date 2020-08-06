Ideal summertime meal: Try this one-pot quinoa recipe

Make this quick one bowl filling meal. (Source: Radhika Karle/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make this quick one bowl filling meal. (Source: Radhika Karle/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

In the current times, immunity building has taken centre stage with nutritionists and doctors stressing on the need to consume a balanced diet and leading a healthy life. If you too are in the process of eating clean and healthy, how about adding quinoa to your diet?

Pilates trainer Radhika Karle recently took to Instagram and shared her recipe of one bowl quinoa for a quick yet power packed meal. She wrote: “Quinoa, a powerhouse of protein and iron along with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre coming from all the vegetables packed in this recipe makes it an ideal summertime meal.”

“This easy, one-pot meal is the perfect meal for the current busy and hectic work from home days,” she says.

Here is the recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Oil

2 – Garlic cloves, minced

1 – Jalapeño

⅓ cup – Quinoa

1 cup – Vegetable broth

½ cup – Black beans, cooked, drained and rinsed

½ cup – Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup – Corn kernels

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Cumin powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

1- Avocado, diced

2 tbsp – Lime juice

2 tbsp – Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Method

*Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add garlic and jalapeño, stir frequently.

*Cook till garlic is just light brown.

*Stir in quinoa, vegetable broth, beans, tomatoes, corn, chilli powder and cumin powder. Mix gently and well.

*Season with salt and pepper to taste.

*Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer till quinoa is cooked through for about 20 minutes.

*Allow to cool to room temperature. Stir in lime juice and cilantro once cool.

*Top off with chopped avocado when ready to serve.

The benefits of quinoa

*It is one of the most protein rich foods and contains all nine essential amino acids.

*It contains almost twice as much fibre as other grains. Fibre reduces cholesterol and glucose levels, and thus helps prevent heart diseases.

*It contains iron, which regulates body temperature, enzyme activity and energy metabolism.

*It contains lysine, which is essential for tissue growth and repair.

*It is rich in magnesium which helps in relaxing blood vessels, detoxification, energy production and more.

*It is rich in Vitamin B2, also called Riboflavin, and improves energy metabolism within cells.

*It has high content of manganese which is an antioxidant.

Would you like to try?

