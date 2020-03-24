Boost your immunity with these healthy soups

Try these soups or shorbas soon. (Photo: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Try these soups or shorbas soon. (Photo: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

If you want to savour the best of health and taste, soups can be your go-to dish. Whether as an accompaniment to your evening meal or your friend when you are feeling under the weather, a bowl of warm soup is all you need to instantly lift your mood. Not just that, soups are also known to be highly nutritious. Sharing more about shorba, a type of soup that is believed to find its roots in Persia, chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram to share three recipes of immunity-boosting shorbas.

Take a look!

He captioned the video post, “Beginning the series of immunity-boosting foods to keep you fit and fine in these tough times. Fuss-free, nutritious and delicious too, these three shorbas are loaded with antioxidants and also help fight free radical damage, keeping cold and flu away. Serve it to your family, friends and loved ones to make sure their bodies are ready to fight #COVID19.”

Vegetable soups, which are easy to digest, help increase the body’s vitamin and fibre-intake, Kapoor said in the video.

Palak aur Shalgam ka Shorba

Palak aur Shalgam ka Shorba is a must0try. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Palak aur Shalgam ka Shorba is a must0try. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Ingredients

25-30 – Spinach leaves

1/2 – Bottle Gourd

1 – Carrot

2 – Turnips

1 1/2tbsp – Oil

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1-2 – Green chillies

1tbsp – Garlic

1/2tbsp – Ginger

1 – Onion

1tbsp – Sesame seeds (toasted)

2tbsp – Coriander leaves

Salt to taste

1/2tsp – Turmeric

2cups + 1 cup – Water

1tbsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Finely cut all the vegetables except onion. Heat the pan and add some oil. Put cumin seeds. Put finely cut green chillies, garlic and ginger. Saute for one-two minutes.

*Put roughly cut onion. Now add sesame seeds and saute for two-three minutes. Mix the vegetables together with spinach at the end. Give it a good stir. Mix salt and turmeric. Close the lid. Let it cook for a few minutes.

*Then put the mixture into a mixie jar and blend to a fine paste. Put two cups of water. Then on the pan, put the mixture and mix it with one cup of water. Add salt to taste. Add lemon juice. Sprinkle some toasted white sesame seeds on top. Ready to serve.

Sabzi Ka Shorba

Sabzi Ka Shorba is a good mix of veggies. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Sabzi Ka Shorba is a good mix of veggies. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Ingredients

2tbsp – Oil

5 – Cloves

5-6 – Black peppercorns

1 inch – Ginger

5-6 cloves – Garlic

1 – Spring onion bulb.

1 – Onion (finely chopped)

1 – Tomato

1 – Potato

1/2 – Bottle gourd

1/2tsp – Sugar

1/2tsp – Turmeric

Salt to taste

1/4tsp – Black pepper powder

4 cups + 1 cup – Water

2tsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Heat a cooker. Put oil followed by the condiments and give it a good mix. Put finely chopped spring onion bulb, onion, tomato, potato, bottle gourd and stir.

*Sprinkle some sugar. Mix turmeric, salt, black pepper powder and give it a good mix. Add water.

*Cover the lid and cook for four whistles. After its cooked, blend to a smooth mixture. Strain.

*Add the mixture to a wok and pour in some water. Cook for four-five minutes. Switch off the heat and its ready to serve. You can add some lemon juice, coriander sprigs and crushed black peppercorns.

Matar Shorba

Matar Shorba should be on your platter. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Matar Shorba should be on your platter. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Ingredients

1tbsp – Oil

1 – Onion (finely chopped)

1tbsp – Garlic (finely chopped)

1-2 – Green chillies

8-10 – Coriander stalks

2 cups – Green peas

1 1/2 cups – Water

1/2 tsp – Crushed black pepper powder

1/2tsp – Garam masala

2tbsp – Fresh cream

1tsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Take a wok. Add oil. Add onion, garlic, green chillies, coriander stalks and saute for one-two minutes. Add green peas. Remove from heat and blend to a fine paste.

*Put the mixture in a wok and add water. Give it a good stir. Add crushed black peppercorns and garam masala. Add fresh cream. Add lemon juice. Ready to serve.

*Garnish with fresh cream and crushed black pepper.

Which one would you try first?

