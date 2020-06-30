Strengthen your immunity with this easy and tasty rasam

Try this easy recipe for various health benefits. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe for various health benefits. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Rasam and rice is what comes to mind when we think of a quick, easy and flavoursome meal. But did you know that rasam is also known to help build one’s health, thanks to the many spices that are used to prepare it. If you want to boost your immunity, here is a take on the South Indian accompaniment that you must try.

This recipe by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal uses the multipurpose herb, thyme which is known to cure various ailments such as sore throat, cold and even gastritis.

Here’s what Agarwal suggested: “Recipe of the day — As the name suggests, this traditional rasam is made with the delectable flavours of lemon and thyme. A combination of herb with citrusy lemon should be a must try for you and further is a wonderful twist to one of the most regular side dishes of South India – rasam.”

She added that lemon which is an excellent source of ascorbic acid i.e. vitamin C, nourishes the skin and hair and further helps in absorption of iron. Thyme is a multipurpose traditional herb which is used in treating ailments ranging from cold, sore throat to chronic conditions such as gastritis and arthritis.

Ingredients

15g – Arhar dal

20g – Chopped tomato

1 tbsp – Fresh thyme leaves

4-5 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Cumin seeds powder

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Black pepper

1 tbsp – Tamarind water

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Olive oil

Water as required

Method

*In a deep pan, add tamarind water, tomatoes, rasam powder, cumin powder, black pepper, turmeric and salt.

*Then add thyme leaves and bring it to boil over medium flame until tomatoes are cooked.

*Clean and wash dal. Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles over high flame.

*Once the dal is cooked, transfer it to the tamarind tomato base and bring to boil.

*In a small pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds to prepare the tadka. Let it crackle and pour it in your lemon thyme rasam.

*Now add lemon juice. Serve hot along with rice.

“This recipe of lemon and thyme rasam is a must try as it will provide you with amazing flavour along with abundant nutrition and health benefits,” Agarwal further said.

When are you preparing it?

