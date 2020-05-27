From boosting immunity to improving heart health: Know the benefits of white jamun

White jamun or rose apple has many healthy benefits. (Source: Getty Images) White jamun or rose apple has many healthy benefits. (Source: Getty Images)

While black jamun is more commonly eaten, its variant — white jamun — also has several health benefits. It is known by various names such as bell fruit, rose apple, wax apple or water apple, depending on its texture and water content.

White jamun comes from the plant Syzygium samarangense, native to only some places in Southeast Asia and Andaman and Nicobar islands. The fruit has a slightly pink tinge on the outside and a waxy pulp on the inside.

Health benefits of white jamun

According to healthsite.com, white jamun is rich in vitamin C and A, dietary fibre, calcium, thiamine, niacine and iron. Here are its health benefits:

Boosts immunity: The vitamin C content in the fruit helps boost immunity and in the formation of collagen for the skin to keep looking young.

Keeps diabetes in check: The dietary fibre in white jamun helps control blood sugar levels while managing weight. The dietary fibre and water content also helps in dealing with common digestive problems and diarrhea.

Keeps you hydrated: It is no surprise that white jamun, with about 93 per cent water content, keeps the body hydrated and cool during summers. It is therefore used to prevent heat strokes and dehydration.

Improves heart health: Dietary fibre in white jamun can regulate cholesterol levels, which could otherwise lead to cardiovascular diseases like heart attack or stroke, according to onlymyhealth.com.

Prevents infection: This fruit has anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties that can keep infections at bay.

Cleanses liver, kidney: Its decoction and juice are known to be useful in cleansing liver and kidneys off toxic substances. improving organ functioning and maintaining overall health, according to medindia.net.

Could prevent cancer: Researchers are trying to find out the effectiveness of white jamun in preventing breast and prostate cancer.

