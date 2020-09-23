From boosting immunity to burning fat: Here’s why you should have kharvas

Out of the various traditional Indian milk sweets, one of the best is the famous Maharashtrian sweet called ‘kharvas’. The sweet, which looks like paneer in texture, is essentially a milk pudding made from cow or buffalo colostrum, the first form of milk produced within one or two days of giving birth. It is also popular in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
While for urban dwellers, access to cheekh or colostrum may be tough, you can definitely refer to this easy recipe when you do manage to procure some. It is said to be a natural immunity booster among having several other benefits.
Here’s a detailed recipe from Rekha Diwekar that we thought would make you want to try it out.
View this post on Instagram
kharvas(colostrum,bari) Ingredients – Cheekh 1 katori (first day after delivery of cow/buffalo) Milk 1.5 to 2 katoris Sugar half katori kesar/nutmeg/cardamom powder or mixture of all three depending upon the individual choice. Instead of sugar, jaggery can also be used. Steps – – Mix well. – pressure cook (three whistles) and cut into pieces as shown Health benefits__ It has growth factors like IGF_1.Help in anabolism(building of cells) Helps in burning fats and reducing stretch marks. Boosts immunity.
Ingredients
1 cup – Cheekh (first day after delivery of cow/buffalo)
1.5-2 cups – Milk
½ cup – Sugar
Saffron/nutmeg/cardamom powder or a mixture of all three depending upon your taste
Instead of sugar, jaggery can also be used.
Method
Mix all the ingredients together.
Pressure cook (three whistles) and cut into pieces.
Health benefits
*Colostrum is considered beneficial for the growth of Insulin-like growth factor 1 also called IGF, a hormone similar in structure to insulin, which plays an important role in childhood growth.
*Colostrum is said to be a rich source of macronutrients, minerals, and vitamins.
*It also helps build cells in adults, known as anabolism.
*It helps burn fat and reduces stretch marks.
*It helps build immunity.
*It works both as a probiotic and prebiotic to sustain the growth of the gut bacteria.
*It is also said to prevent and ease irritable bowel syndrome.
*It is also said to be quite effective in dealing with allergies.
*As per Rujuta Diwekar, colostrum helps deal with juvenile diabetes and asthma.
*Colostrum also treats acne and dull skin.
View this post on Instagram
The forgotten super food – cheek, bari or colostrum. The benefits are immeasurable and the taste is divine but alas, the kharvas, a delicacy made from cheek or colostrum is fast fading from our kitchen, recipe books and memories. Made from the first milk of cow, this is diluted with regular milk and cooked patiently and skilfully into pure gold. – It works as both a pre and a pro biotic, ensures that your gut bacterial diversity sustains itself and thrives. – It protects children from falling sick often and the onslaught of antibiotics. It prevents and eases IBS trouble and reduces dependence on antacids. – It improves iron assimilation and prevents acne, alopecia and dull skin. This one is so critical for health, especially for children’s health – juvenile diabetes, asthama and allergies that it would be worthwhile investing in a farm and/or a desi cow. Both farm and farm animals are critical to human health (also to local economy and global ecology). PS – When we are connected with farms, we realise that farm animals are an integral part of a household and are treated like family members.
So, would you like to try?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.