From boosting immunity to burning fat: Here’s why you should have kharvas

Try out this easy recipe for your health. (Source: Rekha Diwekar/Instagram)

Out of the various traditional Indian milk sweets, one of the best is the famous Maharashtrian sweet called ‘kharvas’. The sweet, which looks like paneer in texture, is essentially a milk pudding made from cow or buffalo colostrum, the first form of milk produced within one or two days of giving birth. It is also popular in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

While for urban dwellers, access to cheekh or colostrum may be tough, you can definitely refer to this easy recipe when you do manage to procure some. It is said to be a natural immunity booster among having several other benefits.

Here’s a detailed recipe from Rekha Diwekar that we thought would make you want to try it out.

Ingredients

1 cup – Cheekh (first day after delivery of cow/buffalo)

1.5-2 cups – Milk

½ cup – Sugar

Saffron/nutmeg/cardamom powder or a mixture of all three depending upon your taste

Instead of sugar, jaggery can also be used.

Method

Mix all the ingredients together.

Pressure cook (three whistles) and cut into pieces.

Health benefits

*Colostrum is considered beneficial for the growth of Insulin-like growth factor 1 also called IGF, a hormone similar in structure to insulin, which plays an important role in childhood growth.

*Colostrum is said to be a rich source of macronutrients, minerals, and vitamins.

*It also helps build cells in adults, known as anabolism.

*It helps burn fat and reduces stretch marks.

*It helps build immunity.

*It works both as a probiotic and prebiotic to sustain the growth of the gut bacteria.

*It is also said to prevent and ease irritable bowel syndrome.

*It is also said to be quite effective in dealing with allergies.

*As per Rujuta Diwekar, colostrum helps deal with juvenile diabetes and asthma.

*Colostrum also treats acne and dull skin.

So, would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd