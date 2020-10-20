Would you like to try these delicious, immunity-boosting recipes today?

The pandemic has made everyone focus on building their immunity by adding essential nutrients and vitamins in their diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But it must also be noted that immunity is not built overnight, it is a slow process which requires one to eat healthily and sleep better along with making numerous other lifestyle habits. To help you start with the immunity-boosting process, we have two simple but delicious recipes by chef Renu Dalal.
Check them out below:
Tomato and beetroot soup
Ingredients:
1½ – Beetroot (peeled, boiled and chopped)
3 – Boiled tomatoes (chopped)
1 – Boiled potato (peeled and chopped)
2 tbsp – Olive oil
½ tsp – Oregano
2 tbsp – Chopped onions
Salt and pepper to taste
To serve: 2 tbsp – Fried or toasted bread croutons
Method:
*For the vegetable broth, place the beetroots, potato and tomato in a mixer and process until you get a puree.
*Then in a vessel, heat olive oil and add the onions, oregano, and sauté for at least a minute.
*Add the vegetable puree along with 1 cup of water, salt and pepper and cook for 3 minutes.
*Serve it hot with bread croutons.
Methi ka sabzi with besan ka dhapka
Ingredients
2 cups – Chopped methi (fenugreek ) leaves
1 tbsp – Oil
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
1 cup – Water
Salt and chilli powder, to taste
For the dhapkas
½ cup – Besan ( chickpea flour)
A pinch of asafoetida ( hing)
¼ tsp – Turmeric powder
¼ tsp – Dhania powder
Salt to taste
3 tbsp – Water
Method
For the dhapkas, simply mix all the ingredients together.
In a vessel set on medium heat, add some oil along with hing, methi and stir for a minute or two.
Then, add water, salt and chilli powder to taste and cook it for at least 3 minutes.
Form small dhapkas (roll into small rough balls) and add to the methi.
Cook it for 3 to 4 minutes and serve them hot.
