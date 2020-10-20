scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Would you like to try these delicious, immunity-boosting recipes today?

Chef Renu Dalal shares two yummy recipes which will not only soothe your taste buds but also keep you healthy. Check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 20, 2020 3:50:10 pm
immunity boosting, immunity boosting minerals, immunity boosting vitamins and minerals, immunity boosting tips, immunity boosting foods, immunity boosting drinks, immunity boosting fruits, immunity boosting fruits, immune system increase, immune system boosting vitamins, immune system boosting minerals Which recipe would yu like to try? (Photos: Renu Dalal)

The pandemic has made everyone focus on building their immunity by adding essential nutrients and vitamins in their diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But it must also be noted that immunity is not built overnight, it is a slow process which requires one to eat healthily and sleep better along with making numerous other lifestyle habits. To help you start with the immunity-boosting process, we have two simple but delicious recipes by chef Renu Dalal.

Check them out below:

Tomato and beetroot soup

You will ask for more! (Photo: Renu Dalal)

Ingredients:

1½ – Beetroot (peeled, boiled and chopped)
3 – Boiled tomatoes (chopped)
1 – Boiled potato (peeled and chopped)
2 tbsp – Olive oil 
½ tsp – Oregano
2 tbsp – Chopped onions
Salt and pepper to taste
To serve: 2 tbsp – Fried or toasted bread croutons

Method:

*For the vegetable broth, place the beetroots, potato and tomato in a mixer and process until you get a puree. 

*Then in a vessel, heat olive oil and add the onions, oregano, and sauté for at least a minute.

*Add the vegetable puree along with 1 cup of water, salt and pepper and cook for 3 minutes.

*Serve it hot with bread croutons.

Methi ka sabzi with besan ka dhapka

Rich in magnesium, iron and folic acid, this recipe should be on your list. (Photo: Renu Dalal)

Ingredients

2 cups – Chopped methi (fenugreek ) leaves
1 tbsp – Oil
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
1 cup – Water
Salt and chilli powder, to taste

For the dhapkas

½ cup – Besan ( chickpea flour)
A pinch of asafoetida ( hing)
¼ tsp – Turmeric powder
¼ tsp – Dhania powder
Salt to taste
3 tbsp – Water

Method

For the dhapkas, simply mix all the ingredients together.

In a vessel set on medium heat, add some oil along with hing, methi and stir for a minute or two. 

Then, add water, salt and chilli powder to taste and cook it for at least 3 minutes.

Form small dhapkas (roll into small rough balls) and add to the methi.

Cook it for 3 to 4 minutes and serve them hot.

