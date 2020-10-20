Would you like to try these delicious, immunity-boosting recipes today?

Which recipe would yu like to try? (Photos: Renu Dalal) Which recipe would yu like to try? (Photos: Renu Dalal)

The pandemic has made everyone focus on building their immunity by adding essential nutrients and vitamins in their diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But it must also be noted that immunity is not built overnight, it is a slow process which requires one to eat healthily and sleep better along with making numerous other lifestyle habits. To help you start with the immunity-boosting process, we have two simple but delicious recipes by chef Renu Dalal.

Check them out below:

Tomato and beetroot soup

Ingredients:

1½ – Beetroot (peeled, boiled and chopped)

3 – Boiled tomatoes (chopped)

1 – Boiled potato (peeled and chopped)

2 tbsp – Olive oil

½ tsp – Oregano

2 tbsp – Chopped onions

Salt and pepper to taste

To serve: 2 tbsp – Fried or toasted bread croutons

Method:

*For the vegetable broth, place the beetroots, potato and tomato in a mixer and process until you get a puree.

*Then in a vessel, heat olive oil and add the onions, oregano, and sauté for at least a minute.

*Add the vegetable puree along with 1 cup of water, salt and pepper and cook for 3 minutes.

*Serve it hot with bread croutons.

Methi ka sabzi with besan ka dhapka

Ingredients

2 cups – Chopped methi (fenugreek ) leaves

1 tbsp – Oil

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 cup – Water

Salt and chilli powder, to taste

For the dhapkas

½ cup – Besan ( chickpea flour)

A pinch of asafoetida ( hing)

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

¼ tsp – Dhania powder

Salt to taste

3 tbsp – Water

Method

For the dhapkas, simply mix all the ingredients together.

In a vessel set on medium heat, add some oil along with hing, methi and stir for a minute or two.

Then, add water, salt and chilli powder to taste and cook it for at least 3 minutes.

Form small dhapkas (roll into small rough balls) and add to the methi.

Cook it for 3 to 4 minutes and serve them hot.

